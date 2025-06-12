OnePlus 13s Now Available in India with Offers

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus 13s has a 6.3-inch ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 5850mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13s, a new smartphone from OnePlus is now available in the Indian market.
  • This phone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship chip.
  • In essence, the OnePlus 13s is a true flagship.

Follow Us

oneplus 13s now available in india with

OnePlus 13s, a new smartphone from OnePlus is now available in the Indian market. This phone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship chip. In essence, the OnePlus 13s is a true flagship. But yes, it doesn't have the Hasselblad camera system from OnePlus. The company has launched it in India and from June 12, 2025, it is available in the market for open purchase. The device is coming with a few offers even now. Let's take a look at the price and specifications now.




Read More - Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 13s Price in India

OnePlus 13s has launched in India in two memory variants:

  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 54,999
  • 12GB+512GB = Rs 59,999

There's a bank discount offer of Rs 5,000 also applicable with SBI credit and debit cards. There are different offers on the phone as well, which we will discuss at a later stage. You can get the phone from Amazon now.

Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price in India Falls Further

OnePlus 13s Specifications in India

OnePlus 13s has a 6.3-inch ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 5850mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. There's a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear with a 32MP sensor at the front. There's also support for 5.5G on the phone and a 360-degree antenna system.

The phone is a compact flagship, meant to deliver a powerful experience to the users. OnePlus 13s sits just below the OnePlus 13, which starts at Rs 69,997 on Amazon. Both phones have the same chipset. The difference is in the size, display resolution, and camera system. OnePlus 13s will also be able to deliver a great experience for the users. It runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 on top.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

some clown thought he could use AI slop here without anyone noticing lmao

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G Services in Bengaluru on June…

TheAndroidFreak :

Price is goddamn high, as a flossy carter says. Increase your budget and get iQOO 12 512GB. Or go with…

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date Tipped

sagar :

India is not ready for 4g. Issi company ke CEO ne kaha tha. Himanshu Kampania hai us Chutiye ka naam.

5G Got a Lot of Positive Feedback: Vi CEO

Phoenix96 :

Right now all rounder is Vivo T4 ULTRA! hands down I saw the mixed reviews yesterday. Let's see , more…

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date Tipped

Phoenix96 :

Don't know why but I get a feeling that our Govt has a lot of stake in BSNL. Hope we…

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G Services in Bengaluru on June…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments