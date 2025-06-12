OnePlus 13s Now Available in India with Offers

OnePlus 13s, a new smartphone from OnePlus is now available in the Indian market. This phone comes powered by the latest Qualcomm flagship chip. In essence, the OnePlus 13s is a true flagship. But yes, it doesn't have the Hasselblad camera system from OnePlus. The company has launched it in India and from June 12, 2025, it is available in the market for open purchase. The device is coming with a few offers even now. Let's take a look at the price and specifications now.









Read More - Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 13s Price in India

OnePlus 13s has launched in India in two memory variants:

12GB+256GB = Rs 54,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 59,999

There's a bank discount offer of Rs 5,000 also applicable with SBI credit and debit cards. There are different offers on the phone as well, which we will discuss at a later stage. You can get the phone from Amazon now.

Read More - MacBook Air M4 Price in India Falls Further

OnePlus 13s Specifications in India

OnePlus 13s has a 6.3-inch ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 5850mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. There's a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear with a 32MP sensor at the front. There's also support for 5.5G on the phone and a 360-degree antenna system.

The phone is a compact flagship, meant to deliver a powerful experience to the users. OnePlus 13s sits just below the OnePlus 13, which starts at Rs 69,997 on Amazon. Both phones have the same chipset. The difference is in the size, display resolution, and camera system. OnePlus 13s will also be able to deliver a great experience for the users. It runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 on top.