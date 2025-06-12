Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo T4 Ultra comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There's support for HDR10+ and 5000nits of peak brightness.

Highlights

  • Vivo T4 Ultra has just launched in India.
  • This is the latest phone in the Vivo's T series.
  • The phone weighs under 195 grams and is just 7.43mm thick.

vivo t4 ultra launched in india price

Vivo T4 Ultra has just launched in India. This is the latest phone in the Vivo's T series. The phone weighs under 195 grams and is just 7.43mm thick. Despite the thin size of the phone, there's a large battery on the phone. It also has a powerful chipset and there's also a feature rich camera setup. There's support for up to 100x zoom also. The company has integrated a MediaTek Dimensity 9 series chip on the phone. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.




Vivo T4 Ultra Price in India

Vivo T4 Ultra is available in three memory configurations in India:

  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 37,999
  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 39,999
  • 12GB+512GB = Rs 41,999

Vivo T4 Ultra will be available with a Rs 3,000 flat discount with SBI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank cards.

There are two colour options - Phoenix Gold and Metero Grey. The device will be sold via Vivo's official website. It will also be available on Flipkart and retail stores in India. The first sale of the  phone will start from June 18, 2025.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications in India

Vivo T4 Ultra comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. There's support for HDR10+ and 5000nits of peak brightness. The display also comes with 2160Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo T4 Ultra is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There's no SD card slot on the phone.

The Vivo T4 Ultra also comes with a 5500mAh battery with support for 90W fsat-charging. It can charge the device in around 53 minutes. The Vivo T4 Ultra also has a triple-camera system and it is headlined by a 50MP IMX921 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and videos, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera.

The Vivo T4 Ultra comes with Android 15 out of the box and will get 3 years of Android updates along with four years of security support.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

