5G Got a Lot of Positive Feedback: Vi CEO

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

5G is helping Vi in improving its 4G network also. Most of the eligible customers of the telco who can use its 5G are now on the 5G networks. This also frees up capacity for the 4G networks.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is rolling out 5G in a phased manner for customers across the country.
  • The 5G launch of the telco has been what its subscribers have been waiting for.
  • Vi's 5G has launched in Bengaluru today, and has already been present in Patna, Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai.

Follow Us

5g got a lot of positive feedback

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is rolling out 5G in a phased manner for customers across the country. The 5G launch of the telco has been what its subscribers have been waiting for. Vi's 5G has launched in Bengaluru today, and has already been present in Patna, Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai. In the recent earnings calls of the telco, for Q4 FY25, Akshaya Moondra, Vi's CEO, said that the company's 5G has received a very positive feedback from the customers. In fact, Moondra said that there have been no complaints with regards to 5G from the customers.




Read - Vodafone Idea Could Lose Market Share in Circles Due to Funding Issues

"Traffic has quickly started moving to 5G, wherever people have 5G devices. One thing I have been very happy about is that Mumbai, Delhi and also
Chandigarh and Patna post the launch, we've not had any complaints with reference to 5G, really speaking.

Sometimes when you roll out a new technology for the first time, you'll find lot of complaints. In fact, there's been a lot of positive feedback, and we've not had anything in terms of complaints, which is technology related. Of course, complaints can come when a customer doesn't have a satisfactory experience. But I would say the launch of 5G and the uptake of 5G, wherever we have launched has been very good," said Moondra.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Continues to Expand 900 MHz Band Sites Across India

5G is helping Vi in improving its 4G network also. Most of the eligible customers of the telco who can use its 5G are now on the 5G networks. This also frees up capacity for the 4G networks.

"While 5G is giving a good experience, it is also releasing capacity on the 4G networks wherever it is being implemented, and that is also improving the experience on the 4G itself. So, it's been good in all ways," Moondra added.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They are trying.. They aren't just trying enough due to lack of funds and piling debts.

Vodafone Idea Could Lose Market Share in Circles Due to…

Faraz :

Great.. Here they are stuck at 10 Mbps since a decade. I expected them to cross 40 Mbps which should…

Vodafone Idea Continues to Expand 900 MHz Band Sites Across…

rahul_yadav :

That's Govt Elite Babu's power which come with no accountability

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G Services in Bengaluru on June…

TheAndroidFreak :

One Plus Nord 5 with snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in India most probably.

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date Tipped

Sujata :

Not being cyanic but Even if they get the funds, I doubt they will improve networks at all.

Vodafone Idea Could Lose Market Share in Circles Due to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments