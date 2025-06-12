5G Got a Lot of Positive Feedback: Vi CEO

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is rolling out 5G in a phased manner for customers across the country. The 5G launch of the telco has been what its subscribers have been waiting for. Vi's 5G has launched in Bengaluru today, and has already been present in Patna, Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai. In the recent earnings calls of the telco, for Q4 FY25, Akshaya Moondra, Vi's CEO, said that the company's 5G has received a very positive feedback from the customers. In fact, Moondra said that there have been no complaints with regards to 5G from the customers.









"Traffic has quickly started moving to 5G, wherever people have 5G devices. One thing I have been very happy about is that Mumbai, Delhi and also

Chandigarh and Patna post the launch, we've not had any complaints with reference to 5G, really speaking.

Sometimes when you roll out a new technology for the first time, you'll find lot of complaints. In fact, there's been a lot of positive feedback, and we've not had anything in terms of complaints, which is technology related. Of course, complaints can come when a customer doesn't have a satisfactory experience. But I would say the launch of 5G and the uptake of 5G, wherever we have launched has been very good," said Moondra.

5G is helping Vi in improving its 4G network also. Most of the eligible customers of the telco who can use its 5G are now on the 5G networks. This also frees up capacity for the 4G networks.

"While 5G is giving a good experience, it is also releasing capacity on the 4G networks wherever it is being implemented, and that is also improving the experience on the 4G itself. So, it's been good in all ways," Moondra added.