Vodafone Idea Continues to Expand 900 MHz Band Sites Across India

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has expanded its 900 MHz sites presence across India during Q4 FY25. This has largely been driving by the rise in capex (capital expenditure) that the company has incurred over the last year. During Q4 FY25, Vi added 6,900 unique broadband towers in India. This has been the largest quarterly addition since the merger of the company.









Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), said, "We continue to strengthen our network on sub GHz 900 band across all the 16 circles where we have 900 MHz spectrum and during the quarter, we added ~18,400 sites, enhancing overall coverage and significantly improving indoor connectivity."

The 900 MHz band will allow the company in improving indoor connectivity for the customers. This has been a pain point for Vi customers for years. The telco is not only expanding its 900 MHz spectrum sites, but also improving on the capacity by deploying the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz band to more sites.

Vi Deploys 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz Band

Vodafone Idea has deployed the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz band to more sites, confirmed Moondra. He said this during the recent earnings call of the company.

"Further, we added ~14,500 sites in the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands primarily to boost network capacity, enabling faster data speeds on the Vi GIGAnet network. Our overall broadband site count stood at ~494,600 as of March 31, 2025 vs ~430,700 as of March 31, 2024," Moondra said.

What's truly remarkable is that Vi has added 14,100 broadband towers in FY25 compared to net additions of 14,900 broadband towers in the previous five years (from FY20 to FY24). This has helped the company in expanding its 4G population coverage by 73 million people. Further, the data capacity of the networks also went up allowing for a better experience for the users.