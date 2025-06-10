Vodafone Idea CEO Talks about New Pricing Model

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

India has one of the lowest ARPUs (average revenue per user) figures in the world. This was echoed by many of the industry leaders recently.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, recently posted results for Q4 FY25.
  • The results were better than what many had expected in some ways.
  • However, today, we will talk about one of the major pricing themes that most of the industry leaders are talking about.

vodafone idea ceo talks about new pricing

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, recently posted results for Q4 FY25. The results were better than what many had expected in some ways. However, today, we will talk about one of the major pricing themes that most of the industry leaders are talking about. We all have heard time and again that the industry tariffs are low in India and telecom operators can't generate good ROCE (return on capital employed). Something similar was said by Vi CEO during the recent earnings call. Here's what he said.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Expands Prepaid Non-Stop Hero Offering to More Circles

Vodafone Idea CEO on Tariff Hikes and New Pricing Model

Here's what Moondra, CEO of Vi said, "India has one of the lowest ARPUs in the world making it challenging for telcos to sustain investment and innovation." But things didn't end here.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

Moondra hinted that the current tariff structure is not optimal for the companies to make money. On this, he said, "to ensure a fair return on significant investments and support future capital expenditure in the telecom industry, further tariff increases are essential. Additionally, the
industry needs to move towards a pricing model where heavy data users contribute more proportionally to their higher usage, than the current pricing structure where incremental data usage comes at an extremely low unsustainable price."

This structure is up for discussion and views on it will definitely be harsh from the customres. What's interesting is that this has been said by Airtel in the past as well. The more the user consumes, the higher he/she relatively pays for each additional GB of data they consume. When is this new structure coming? Not any time soon.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Expert Opinion

