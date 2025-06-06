Vodafone Idea Expands Prepaid Non-Stop Hero Offering to More Circles



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its Non-Stop Hero Plan to five more markets since the last time we reported the development in May 2025. The Vi Non-Stop Hero Plan is available in over 15 circles now, while Hero Unlimited is available in all the circles. These are various prepaid offerings from Vi that offer different benefits at various price points.

Vi Expands Non-Stop Hero Plan

The new circles to be included in the Non-Stop Hero offering circle include priority circles Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh East. Vi Non-Stop plans offer full-day unlimited internet on high-speed networks, while Vi Super Hero plans, available in 12 circles, offer half-day unlimited data. The Vi Hero Unlimited plans offer binge all-night unlimited data benefits.

Vi Hero Plans Availability

Official Statement and Q4FY25 Insights

"These plans generated strong traction in the prepaid segment, driving growth in both ARPU and subscribers across key markets," Vodafone Idea said in its Q4FY25 report.

"On the prepaid front, last quarter saw the launch of two innovative plans. The Super Hero Plan, available in 12 key markets, offers unlimited data from midnight to noon along with 2GB/day. Meanwhile, the Non-Stop Hero Plan, rolled out in 16 markets, provides truly unlimited data access 24x7. Both plans have received a positive uptick from consumers, driving growth in ARPU and subscriber base across major markets," said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited, during the company's Q4FY25 earnings call.

Commercial Usage Policy for Non-Stop Hero Plan

According to the company, the Vi Non-Stop Hero offer is meant only for personal and non-commercial use. Commercial usage is considered where the data usage exceeds 300GB in 28 days.

Strategy Behind Vi Non-Stop Hero Offering

During the recent earnings call, Vi's CEO, responding to a question about the launch of the Non-Stop Hero plan and the strategy behind unlimited data and how the offering helps to boost ARPU, explained that the offering is a part of the company's strategy.

"Non-Stop Hero is a part of our strategy. As you are aware, we had been losing a number of subscribers over a fairly long period of time because we had not made investments. As we have made investments, our offering has become very competitive," Moondra said.

"And as I said, we're also launching 5G now, where we will have a very, very competitive offering in the market. Now to leverage that, we have created a lot of capacity in the process. And the subscriber metrics are improving, but let's say, we need to have an improvement that is faster than what we have seen until now," he continued.

"To do that, as anybody needs to do if they have had a significant loss of subscribers over a longer period of time, we need to have attractive propositions for our customers to get them back and be able to experience our network, which they haven't experienced for a long time. And I'm sure that once they experience that, with some incentives for getting them back to the network, they will then continue to stay."

"So right now, there are products which are meant for ARPU upgrade, and we have seen that with both Super Hero and Non-Stop Hero. Some Non-Stop Hero plans earlier were at a price point of Rs 365. Very recently, we have also launched a Non-Stop Hero at Rs 398 in the stronger circles," Moondra added.

What Lies Ahead for Vi Subscribers

"In overall terms, we are currently focused on letting more and more subscribers experience our much-improved and competitive network. And once we make some progress, ultimately, we would have pricing more in line with the market. But these are interventions and initiatives meant to get our subscriber base moving in the right direction," Moondra said.

Conclusion

With the latest expansion of the Non-Stop Hero offer, only a few more priority circles remain without the offer available to users.

