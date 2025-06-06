macbook air m1 at an unbelievable price

Apple's MacBook Air M1 is available at an unbelievable price. This laptop, of course, is quite old now. After launching in late 2020, the MacBook Air M1 has been one of the top picks for personal laptops for consumers. It is because not only is it powerful, but it is also pretty stylish and light. The MacBook Air M1 still packs enough power to get most of the things done. If you are a student or a professional who just needs to use basic softwares, even for coding, the MacBook Air M1 is enough for you. The best part is, it is available at a super attractive price on Amazon.









Read More - OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Which One Should You Get

MacBook Air M1 Price on Amazon India

MacBook Air M1 is available for customers in India for just Rs 58,990 on Amazon India. There are more offers on top of this. Before we talk about the offers on the M1, let us tell you that the MacBook Air M4 is also available only for Rs 95,990 on Amazon India. With further offers, the price can be taken down to Rs 90,990.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Teased Officially

Coming back to the MacBook Air M1, users can get further discounts of Rs 1,500 and up to Rs 1769 cashback with select bank cards. MacBook Air M1 is still a good deal for many average personal computer users. However, if you want to the latest laptop, then go for the MacBook Air M4 that we have mentioned above. It packs all the power one needs and will support all the Apple Intelligence (AI) features that Apple will announce.

Further, because it is the latest laptop, the MacBook Air M4 will also come with a longer software support if you buy it today and will have a better resale value too.