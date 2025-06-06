OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Which One Should You Get

Hey folks, if you are also interested in getting the latest OnePlus 13s, well, just wait for a second. While it seems like an awesome device, there's always the OnePlus 13 that sits at a more premium price. OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 13 both feature the same chipset. But the OnePlus 13 has a better display. Firstly, the display on the OnePlus 13 is bigger, which everyone already knows. But the display on the OnePlus 13 is also better as it has a higher resolution support.









Even in the camera, I would say the OnePlus 13 is better. In no way am I saying the OnePlus 13s is bad for its price. Both OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s sell at a very different price. Sure, the OnePlus 13s is decent value, but if you can spend a tad bit more, get the OnePlus 13. Both phones have a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 13 has a triple-camera setup at the rear with one of the telephoto sensors having 6x optical zoom support and 120x digital zoom support. This is not there in the OnePlus 13s. Here's my thoughts on both the phones. OnePlus, in no way, has tried to make them the same. Both have a different purpose and serve a different set of audience with varied needs. The thing is, both are good for their prices. There are plenty of bank offers and discounts available too.

In the battery, with the OnePlus 13s, there's a 5850mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. This is smaller in comparison to the OnePlus 13, which houses a 6000mAh battery. But again, it is not a super huge difference. The thing is folks, the OnePlus 13s has the Plus Key, which is the future of OnePlus.

OnePlus 13 on the other hand is likely the last flagship from the company to feature an alert slider. So choose which you want to go for on the basis of this small article. Whatever you choose, we are sure you will get a great device.