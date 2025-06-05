OnePlus Pad 3 Announced for India: Specifications

OnePlus has announced the Pad 3 for the Indian market. It is worth noting that at the moment, it has only been announced that it will come to India along with its specifications. No availability or pricing details have been shared by OnePlus. However, this tablet is now available in the North American and European markets. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus 13s in India. You can get more details at the bottom via the link. Let's take a look at the details of the specifications below.









OnePlus Pad 3 Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad 3 will come with a 13.2-inch screen with 3.4K resolution, 12-bit colour depth, and 144Hz refresh rate. It has an ultra-slim 5.97mm metal unibody design. There's a 12,140mAh battery with up to 18 hours of video playback and 80W SUPERVOOC charging. It will come with advanced tools such as pro-grade Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard. There's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM. It has a Wi-Fi 7 support with support for OnePlus AI features. There's AI Translation, AI Writer, AI Speaker, and AI Summary.

The display has 7:5 screen ratio support. For camera, there's a single 13MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. It has an 8 speaker system with four woofers and four tweeters.

OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in two colours - Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. It will run on OxygenOS 15 out of the box. The device availability for the Indian market is at a later point, and has not been announced yet. Even the pricing details are unknown at the moment.