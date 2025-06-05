Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The teaser page has been live for the Redmi Pad 2 for a few days now. Users are getting a chance to win Rs 500 flat discount coupon for the Redmi Pad 2 by taking a small quiz on the teaser page.

Highlights

  • Redmi has just announced the launch date of the Redmi Pad 2 in India.
  • The Redmi Pad 2 will come to Inndia on June 18, 2025.
  • It is about two weeks from now.

Follow Us

screenshot 2025 06 05 145259

Redmi has just announced the launch date of the Redmi Pad 2 in India. The Redmi Pad 2 will come to Inndia on June 18, 2025. It is about two weeks from now. The Redmi Pad 2, as the company claims, is "built for more". There will be a Wi-Fi + cellular variant, that's confirmed. If that's the only variant, that we don't know. The teaser page has been live for the Redmi Pad 2 for a few days now. Users are getting a chance to win Rs 500 flat discount coupon for the Redmi Pad 2 by taking a small quiz on the teaser page.




Read More - OnePlus Pad 3 Announced for India: Specifications

This tablet will come with its own set of accessories including a keyboard and a pencil. The pencil has also been teased on the page. However, they are most likely going to be sold separately. Chinese companies don't often bundle the accessories with the tablet. Redmi Pad was a huge success in India due to its power and affordability both. The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to emulate the same in a better way. Stay tuned for more details in the future. Redmi Pad 2 will be available in at least two colours - Blue and Grey.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

VI abhi zinda hain. So hopeful till it dies completely

Vodafone Idea to Make a Comeback?

Cryogenic :

Sometimes I wonder what would Vi management discussion with a consulting company would go. "Have you tried increasing your cash…

Vodafone Idea to Make a Comeback?

Rohit :

Tanay bhai aap aur hum kya hi kar lenge article padh ke jisne apne Mann mein thaan liya hai ki…

Vodafone Idea to Make a Comeback?

Faraz :

Oh. Nice information.

Vodafone Idea will Raise Price for 5G Access

M. M. :

Waiting for VI 4G+ in WB

Ericsson Executive Says Vodafone Idea Can Become Stronger: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments