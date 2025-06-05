Redmi Pad 2 India Launch Date Confirmed

Redmi has just announced the launch date of the Redmi Pad 2 in India. The Redmi Pad 2 will come to Inndia on June 18, 2025. It is about two weeks from now. The Redmi Pad 2, as the company claims, is "built for more". There will be a Wi-Fi + cellular variant, that's confirmed. If that's the only variant, that we don't know. The teaser page has been live for the Redmi Pad 2 for a few days now. Users are getting a chance to win Rs 500 flat discount coupon for the Redmi Pad 2 by taking a small quiz on the teaser page.









Read More - OnePlus Pad 3 Announced for India: Specifications

This tablet will come with its own set of accessories including a keyboard and a pencil. The pencil has also been teased on the page. However, they are most likely going to be sold separately. Chinese companies don't often bundle the accessories with the tablet. Redmi Pad was a huge success in India due to its power and affordability both. The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to emulate the same in a better way. Stay tuned for more details in the future. Redmi Pad 2 will be available in at least two colours - Blue and Grey.