OPPO Teases Launch of Reno 14 in India

OPPO has teased the launch of Reno 14 in India. This is a new and powerful upcoming smartphone from the company. While the company hasn't really named the device, it is the Reno 14 series that has most likely been teased. The teaser poster showcases a phone draped with a cloth to hide its design. Very recently, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro was found listed on Geekbench. The Reno 14 series has been launched in China already. Two phones from the series including Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are expected to come to the Indian market.









OPPO Reno 14 Pro's Geekbench score was 1581 in single core, and 6206 was the multi-core score. This score seems decent, but not the best. OPPO is yet to finally start giving details about the device via teasers. The Reno 14 series is expected to go live in India in July 2025 or late June 2025.