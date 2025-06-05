

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday announced that Starlink is set to become the third satellite internet service company to receive a license to operate in India, according to an ANI report. The license will be issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the coming days. So far, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio have been granted licenses for providing satellite-based internet services in the country.

Also Read: Starlink May Launch Sub-USD10 Satellite Internet Plans in India









Government Confirms License Will Be Issued Soon

"In the coming days, the third license [to Starlink] will be provided. And after this, the government will provide the spectrum. Subsequently, satellite telecom services will be fully operational in the country at a rapid pace. I am sure the customer base in India will grow substantially," Scindia said during an interaction with the media, according to the report.

Describing Starlink's services as "a new flower in the telecom bouquet," the minister highlighted the evolution of India's telecom infrastructure, from fixed-line to mobile, broadband, and now satellite-based connectivity.

Scindia asserted that internet penetration can only be increased through satellite communication services, especially in remote areas where laying wires and installing towers would be difficult.

Also Read: TRAI Says Satcom Services Complement and Do Not Compete With Terrestrial Networks

Collaborations with Airtel and Jio

Starlink is also forming strategic partnerships with Indian telecom companies Airtel and Jio to promote its services. Under these collaborations, Starlink will leverage the distribution and dealership networks of these companies to reach customers across the country.

In mid-April, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met a delegation from Starlink to discuss the company’s technology platform, existing partnerships, and future investment plans in India.

Regulatory Clearances

"Starlink was given time till June 7 to meet compliance after the LoI was issued last month on May 7. They had already submitted the necessary security-related requirements to meet the new license conditions, and had given undertakings on other guidelines…they will get the license within this month," a senior official told Moneycontrol.

Once Starlink secures the GMPCS license, SpaceX will need approval from the Indian space regulator, In-SPACe, for authorization of Starlink's services. The satcom player's application at In-SPACe is currently in its final stage, and approval from the inter-ministerial standing committee (IMC) will follow once it secures the GMPCS license.

This step will accelerate the launch of Starlink's satellite broadband services in India. Following the In-SPACe clearance, the company will receive a provisional spectrum allocation.

"They will still need to complete several procedural steps, including setting up gateways, a Network Operations Centre, and ensuring lawful interception capabilities. It will take at least nine months before they can begin commercial satellite communication services in India," the person said, according to the report.

Also Read: Starlink Secures LoI for GMPCS Licence, Nears India Entry

Kuiper's Application Still Under Review

"Kuiper is still far away from getting the LoI. It wrote a letter to DoT in February seeking an update on its application, having fulfilled all conditions. It sought an update from the DoT if more information is needed," the report quoted a second source as saying.

The person reportedly added that Kuiper's application will be discussed during the next inter-ministerial standing committee meeting. "There has been no meeting since December 2024, hence no progress on Kuiper's application. Without the inter-ministerial standing committee meeting, a LoI can't be issued."

The e-commerce major still doesn’t have coverage over India. "They want to secure all approvals before offering commercial services. By the time Starlink is able to offer commercial services in India in around 8-9 months, Kuiper will also be ready as its satellite launch is underway," the second person added, according to the report.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is currently reviewing pricing recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Rural Connectivity and Digital Inclusion

The entry of Starlink is expected to bolster India's efforts to enhance connectivity in rural and remote areas, improve service quality, and offer alternatives where conventional telecom infrastructure remains inadequate.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.