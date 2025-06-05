OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 13s, a new compact flagship from OnePlus has finally launched in India. This is a powerful, and a pretty stylish phone. The device comes with the Plus Key, which is a new dedicated customisable button on the side of the phone. This is a phone that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is the most powerful mobile chipset in the game right now. OnePlus has finally launched this phone in India, and thus, we have all the details around the price and the specifications. Let's take a look.









OnePlus 13s Price in India

OnePlus 13s has launched in India in three colours - Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. It will be available in multiple prices:

12GB+256GB for Rs 54,999

12GB+512GB for Rs 59,999

There's a Rs 5,000 discount with the SBI Card. The device is now available for pre-booking and will go on open sale from June 12, 12 PM.

OnePlus 13s Specifications in India

OnePlus 13s comes with a 6.32-inch display with support for 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The device comes with a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies with auto-focus support and a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear. There's the G1 Wi-Fi chipset, the first independent Wi-Fi chip on a phone. OnePlus 13s will support 5.5G. Plus Key will help users in accessing all the OnePlus AI features on a single tap. The device will further support stable 120fps gaming on BGMI for a long time.

The phone has a 6260mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. For the first time, OnePlus users will get context-aware AI feature called Plus Mind. This feature will store all the information the user wants to be stored and users can, in the future, access this info with the help of OnePlus AI. We will talk more about the AI features separately.