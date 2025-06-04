OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench

The multi-core score is 6206. It is operating on Android 15 and has an 8-core processor clocked at 3.25 GHz (one of the eight cores) for performance.

Highlights

  • OPPO is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India.
  • Not just one phone, but multiple.
  • The OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro are coming to India soon.

OPPO is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. Not just one phone, but multiple. The OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro are coming to India soon. While the devices have received global certifications, now the OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. At the same time, the OPPO Reno 14 5G was spotted on several platforms including TDRA, GCF, TUV SUD, BIS, and FCC. OPPO Reno 14 Pro's model number CPH2739 has now been spotted on IMDA, NBTC, and BIS listings as well. Geekbench allows users to understand the performance of the device's chip.




According to the Geekbench listing, the single core score of the phone is 1581, which is not bad, but not decent either.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G exact launch date has not been shared by the brand or even hinted. However, we expect the launch to take place pretty soon.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

