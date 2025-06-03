OnePlus 13s Camera Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

oneplus 13s camera details

OnePlus 13s is going to launch soon in India. The device has already created plenty of buzz in the market. The phone will make its way to the market on June 5, 2025. It is going to be a big launch for OnePlus. OnePlus is coming with a compact flagship and after many years, there will be another flagship launching in the second half of the year. For any flagship, camera is super important. Before we go ahead, it is important to be reminded that OnePlus 13s is not an out and out flagship. It is a powerful phone with almost a flagship status, but it is still a premium phone, regardless. Let's take a look at the camera details for the OnePlus 13s.




Read More - OnePlus 13s: Everything Confirmed So Far

OnePlus 13s Camera Specifications

OnePlus 13s will come with a 32MP front camera with auto-focus. This is an upgraded front camera in comparison to what users got in China. In China, OnePlus 13T (which is the rebranded OnePlus 13s in India), came with a 16MP camera. For the back camera setup, the OnePlus 13s is expected to come with a dual 50MP setup, the same as in China. There will be some zooming capabilities, but nothing like what you get wth the OnePlus 13, or for that matter, the OnePlus 12.

Read More - OnePlus 13s Price Tipped for India

OnePlus 13s is expected to be priced starting at Rs 55,000. This device will carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the most powerful mobile processor in the business right now.

OnePlus 13s is going to come with a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. There's likely going to wireless fast-charging support present as well. This is a huge battery for a small phone. The device is confirmed to come with a 6.3-inch compact screen and body.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

