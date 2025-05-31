OnePlus 13s: Everything Confirmed So Far

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus 13s will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is a powerful chip and it will be paired with the G1 Wi-Fi chipset.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13s will launch in just a few days in India.
  • It is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2025.
  • The company has already confirmed many of the things about the device.

oneplus 13s everything confirmed so far

OnePlus 13s is an upcoming compact flagship from OnePlus, hence, it will have powerful features. Let's see everything that's confirmed.




Read More - OnePlus 13s Price Tipped for India

OnePlus 13s: What's Confirmed

This will be the first device in the world to feature an independent Wi-Fi chip, and hence it will be interesting to see how that will differ in performance with the OnePlus 13. This phone will also come with support for 5.5G, which is basically 5G Advanced.

It has a 6.32-inch display which fits perfectly in the hands. There's an all new Plus Key which will come with support for AI (artificial intelligence) features. For selfies, there's a 32MP auto focus front camera. The AI Plus Mind is a feature that will be one of the best use cases of AI.

Read More - iPhones Continue to Rule the Global Market

It will have a 6260mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It will be available in multiple colour options - Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and Green Silk. OnePlus 13s is also said to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary sensor. OnePlus is eyeing to make this into a successful entry into the Indian market and garner its lost market share.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

