OnePlus 13s: Everything Confirmed So Far

OnePlus 13s will launch in just a few days in India. It is scheduled to launch on June 5, 2025. The company has already confirmed many of the things about the device. It is the rebranded OnePlus 13T, so one can already take a guess what's inside. However, it's still good to see that OnePlus has confirmed many of the things, and that is exactly what we will be sharing with you here. OnePlus 13s is an upcoming compact flagship from OnePlus, hence, it will have powerful features. Let's see everything that's confirmed.









OnePlus 13s: What's Confirmed

OnePlus 13s will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is a powerful chip and it will be paired with the G1 Wi-Fi chipset. This will be the first device in the world to feature an independent Wi-Fi chip, and hence it will be interesting to see how that will differ in performance with the OnePlus 13. This phone will also come with support for 5.5G, which is basically 5G Advanced.

It has a 6.32-inch display which fits perfectly in the hands. There's an all new Plus Key which will come with support for AI (artificial intelligence) features. For selfies, there's a 32MP auto focus front camera. The AI Plus Mind is a feature that will be one of the best use cases of AI.

It will have a 6260mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. It will be available in multiple colour options - Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and Green Silk. OnePlus 13s is also said to feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary sensor. OnePlus is eyeing to make this into a successful entry into the Indian market and garner its lost market share.