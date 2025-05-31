BSNL 30 Days Prepaid Vouchers Start at Rs 147

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator has three prepaid plans that come with 30 days of validity. These prepaid vouchers start at just Rs 147. These vouchers offer varied benefits and will fulfil different needs of the consumers. The Rs 147 voucher, for instance, will suit a person who wants unlimited voice calling primarily with some amounts of data. The Rs 247 and Rs 299 vouchers, which are the other 30 days validity plans, will suit users who want plenty of data. Let's take a look at their benefits in detail to understand them better.









BSNL Rs 147 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 147 prepaid plan comes with 30 days of validity. It comes with unlimited voice calling and also offers 10GB of data. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the FUP (fair usage policy) data consumption.

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 247 prepaid plan comes with 30 days of validity. Users get 50GB of FUP data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are BSNL Tunes and Rs 10 talktime value in the main account of the user.

BSNL Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the consumption of FUP data.

These three plans are available for consumers PAN-India. The benefits of these plans are correctly priced as per the industry standards today. With the private telecom operators, the same kind of benefits will cost you a lot more money. But at the same time, with BSNL, users don't get to consume high-speed network services the way they do with the private companies including Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). BSNL is changing that as you read this as BSNL is deploying 4G throughout the country and then plans to shift to 5G in the near future.