Vodafone Idea Q4 FY25 Results: Key Metrics Listed

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) has released its Q4 FY25 results. The company has showed some signs of improvement. Here, we will list all the key metrics of the performance by the telco. Everyone has been waiting for Vi to announce the quarterly results. The telco's ARPU (average revenue per user) figure didn't grow by a good enough margin QoQ and that would be something the telco would be worried about. At the same time, the topline revenues improved YoY during the quarter. Let's take a look at the figures.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Board Approves Rs 20000 Crore Fundraise

Vodafone Idea Q4 FY25 Key Figures

Vodafone Idea said that its net loss during Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 7,166 crore compared to Rs 7,674 crore during the same time last year. For the entire FY24, Vi's loss was Rs 31,238 crore while in FY25, it came down to Rs 27,383 crore. To this, Vi's CEO has said that this has been a "turnaround quarter" for the company.

One of the major highlights of Vi was to incur a capex of Rs 95.7 billion during the year. For Q4 FY25, the capex stood at Rs 42.3 billion, the highest by the company in a single quarter since the merger. The debt also came down from Rs 40.4 billion to Rs 23.3 billion in March 2025. The customer ARPU stood at Rs 175, up from Rs 173 in the previous quarter. This is very slow growth, and one that's not good enough for ARPU, but Vi will take that right now.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Partners with HP to Offer Next Gen Managed Services

The 4G population coverage went from 77.2% to 82.7% YoY. Vi's 4G subscriber base stood at 126.4 million at the end of March 2025, which is almost flat compared to 126.3 million during the same quarter last year. One other positive was that the churn rate reduced from 4.5% to 4.1% QoQ.

Vodafone Idea's CEO said, "This has been a turnaround quarter for us, marked by the highest average daily revenue in the past 5 years and a significant reduction in subscriber loss. Early indicators show improvement across key business metrics and with our ongoing investments, we are well placed to effectively participate in the growth opportunity offered by the Industry.

We are also pleased to announce that our 5G services are now available in cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh and Patna. Our expansion efforts are underway to offer 5G services in the key geographies of all 17 circles where we have 5G spectrum by August 2025. We also welcome the government’s decision for conversion of Rs. 369.5 billion spectrum dues to equity. We remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing to support our broader capex plans of Rs. 500–550 billion."