Vodafone Idea Board Approves Rs 20000 Crore Fundraise

Vodafone Idea has said that the company will either do it via a public offer or through a private placement. What's interesting is that this is not only through debt that the company is looking to raise money.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced that its board has approved fundraising to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore.
  • The company board met on May 30, 2025 to discuss on the fundraising.
  • Now, the board has decided that they are open to raising another Rs 20,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced that its board has approved fundraising to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore. The company board met on May 30, 2025 to discuss on the fundraising. Now, the board has decided that they are open to raising another Rs 20,000 crore in one or more tranches. The board has said that the company will either do it via a public offer or through a private placement. What's interesting is that this is not only through debt that the company is looking to raise money.




Vi's board has approved raising more funds via equity too. At the same time, it is worth remembering that Vi is looking to raise another Rs 25,000 crore in debt from the banks and is in talks with them. The Rs 20,000 crore the company is looking to raise now can come via equity and debt both.

Vodafone Idea also announced its Q4 FY25 results on Friday night and has reported a narrowed loss of Rs 7,166 crore compared to the same time last year. For more details, read TelecomTalk.

