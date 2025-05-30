oneplus 13s price tipped for india

OnePlus 13s, a new and upcoming smartphone from OnePlus is soon going to hit the Indian markets. The company is set to unveil the device on June 5, 2025. It will be done via a virtual event, so stay tuned for all the details here. OnePlus 13s will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Given its premium specifications, people are curious about the device's price in the country. OnePlus 13s has been tipped to be priced around Rs 55,000 by Yogesh Brar, a popular tipster on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).









OnePlus 13s is the rebranded OnePlus 13T. The company has not given any indication over the price, however. The device will go on sale via Amazon India. There will be plenty of new features as well, especially around artificial intelligence (AI). The Plus Key, a customisable button on the device, will give users the capability to activate several AI features on the go.

Many are expecting the device could also be priced around Rs 50,000. If that happens, it will be one of the best phones in the price segment given its specifications. The OnePlus 13s is going to come with a 6.32-inch LTPO AMPOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with a battery that's around 6000mAh in size with support for 80W fast-charging. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Wi-Fi 7 and will run on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box. There will be an IR blaster on the phone as well.