Realme Buds T200x Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. These earbuds are called Buds T200X. These earbuds were launched alongside the Realme C73 5G phone. They feature a large Dynamic Bass Driver, which is around 24% larger than the previous model. It can improve the bass and deliver a richer sound to the users. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the earbuds.









Realme Buds T200X Price in India

Realme Buds T200X has launched in India. It has launched for a price of Rs 1599. There's a limited time discount of Rs 200 on the earbuds. It is a bank discount. The sales for the earbuds will begin on June 13, 2025. They will go on sale via Flipkart and realme.com. This discount will be removed after some time.

Realme Buds T200X Specifications in India

The Realme Buds T200X come with support for Bluetooth 5.4. There is support for multiple EQ modes via the Realme Link app. There's further support for ANC (active noise cancellation) of up to 25dB. The calls will be a good experience with these because the Buds T200x use Quad-mic AI deep call nosie cancellation.

If the user switch ANC off, they will certainly get a better battery life. The device comes with support for IP55 dust and water resistance. It will also support dual-device connecton. Google Fast Pair support will be there for Android users.