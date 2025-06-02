Huawei Band 10 Launching in India Under Rs 5000

Huawei, a tech giant, has plans to launch the Huawei Band 10 in India. It has already made its way in the China market, and will now come to India. It is rare to see Indian consumers these days with a Huawei product. However, this new fitness tracker or a fitness band is coming to the market now. One of the key highlights of this product is that it not only allows the user to track their physical fitness, but also emotional wellbeing management. Stress and sleep analysis will be key metrics that users will be able to track with this product.









According a report from Gadgets360, the Huawei Band 10 will launch in India under Rs 10,000. It will debut in India pretty soon. As per the report, it will come as soon as this week. The price is likely going to be Rs 3,999. It is not the most affordable price point, but it does target the mass market, even at this price.

Huawei Band 10 will have a more premium body compared to the Band 9. It will also bring a smarter experience overall for the consumers. In China, it has a 1.47-inch rectangular touch supported AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. The good thing about this product is that it will work both with Android and iOS.

Huawei Band 10 in China is said to last up to 14 days in a single charge. Another good thing is that it can charge completely in just 45 minutes. There will be support for always-on-display (AoD) too. Stay tuned for more details as the smartband launches in the country.