Huawei Band 10 Launching in India Under Rs 5000

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Huawei Band 10 will launch in India under Rs 10,000. It will debut in India pretty soon. As per the report, it will come as soon as this week. The price is likely going to be Rs 3,999.

Highlights

  • Huawei, a tech giant, has plans to launch the Huawei Band 10 in India.
  • It has already made its way in the China market, and will now come to India.
  • It is rare to see Indian consumers these days with a Huawei product.

Follow Us

huawei band 10 launching in india under

Huawei, a tech giant, has plans to launch the Huawei Band 10 in India. It has already made its way in the China market, and will now come to India. It is rare to see Indian consumers these days with a Huawei product. However, this new fitness tracker or a fitness band is coming to the market now. One of the key highlights of this product is that it not only allows the user to track their physical fitness, but also emotional wellbeing management. Stress and sleep analysis will be key metrics that users will be able to track with this product.




Read More - Redmi Pad 2 is Launching Soon in India

According a report from Gadgets360, the Huawei Band 10 will launch in India under Rs 10,000. It will debut in India pretty soon. As per the report, it will come as soon as this week. The price is likely going to be Rs 3,999. It is not the most affordable price point, but it does target the mass market, even at this price.

Huawei Band 10 will have a more premium body compared to the Band 9. It will also bring a smarter experience overall for the consumers. In China, it has a 1.47-inch rectangular touch supported AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. The good thing about this product is that it will work both with Android and iOS.

Read More - Realme C73 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Huawei Band 10 in China is said to last up to 14 days in a single charge. Another good thing is that it can charge completely in just 45 minutes. There will be support for always-on-display (AoD) too. Stay tuned for more details as the smartband launches in the country.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

Jio literally has more than double the data usage on their network as compared to Airtel and Vi is far…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Anonymous :

No, 2G 3G 4G colocated in most places. Some of the new 4G BTS they are installing may not have…

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Siva , Chennai, TN :

i tried to portout from their postpaid connection after 90 days, but UPC not generated and got reply as 'you…

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

WIN :

Lol

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel has market cap of Rs 1058766 crore with 55 crore subscriber which means market cap of Rs 19250 per…

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments