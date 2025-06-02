COAI Hails Govt Move to Ban Illegal Signal Boosters from eCommerce

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Many residential and commercial establishments had been using unauthorised telecom connectivity products. That interferred with the mobile network of the operators.

Highlights

  • The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) approves government's decision to ban illegal signal boosters.
  • These wireless communication devices, along with overall signal boosters and jammers have been banned by the government.
  • This will go a long way in ensuring that customers have a seamless network experience from the mobile operators.

Follow Us

coai hails govt move to ban illegal

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an industry body that represents companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) approves government's decision to ban illegal signal boosters from e-commerce platforms. e-commerce platforms in India were openly selling radio equipment which included products like walkie talkie. These wireless communication devices, along with overall signal boosters and jammers have been banned by the government.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

This will go a long way in ensuring that customers have a seamless network experience from the mobile operators. Many residential and commercial establishments had been using these products. That interferred with the mobile network of the operators.

COAI said, "We sincerely thank the Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Telecommunications for recognizing the gravity of the issue and responding with these decisive measures. Clause 4(i)(b) of the guidelines is a strong validation of our concerns and advocacy. We believe that this proactive step will go a long way in ensuring quality of service and upholding consumer rights."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

yeah thats the problem with Vi and why so many people avoid using Vi since you are paying so much…

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

shivraj :

Jio literally has more than double the data usage on their network as compared to Airtel and Vi is far…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea: Data Usage Trends and ARPU…

Anonymous :

No, 2G 3G 4G colocated in most places. Some of the new 4G BTS they are installing may not have…

Vodafone Idea's Capex for FY25 Tells a Positive Story

Siva , Chennai, TN :

i tried to portout from their postpaid connection after 90 days, but UPC not generated and got reply as 'you…

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

WIN :

Lol

Vodafone Idea Saw Decent Growth in Postpaid User Base

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments