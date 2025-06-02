COAI Hails Govt Move to Ban Illegal Signal Boosters from eCommerce

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an industry body that represents companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) approves government's decision to ban illegal signal boosters from e-commerce platforms. e-commerce platforms in India were openly selling radio equipment which included products like walkie talkie. These wireless communication devices, along with overall signal boosters and jammers have been banned by the government.









This will go a long way in ensuring that customers have a seamless network experience from the mobile operators. Many residential and commercial establishments had been using these products. That interferred with the mobile network of the operators.

COAI said, "We sincerely thank the Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Telecommunications for recognizing the gravity of the issue and responding with these decisive measures. Clause 4(i)(b) of the guidelines is a strong validation of our concerns and advocacy. We believe that this proactive step will go a long way in ensuring quality of service and upholding consumer rights."