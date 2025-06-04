OnePlus 13s Launch One Day Away: What to Know

OnePlus will be launching a compact flagship phone in India after a very long time. The company has already launched this phone in China in the name of OnePlus 13T. In India, it will be launched with the name of OnePlus 13s. The phone could act as a catalyst for improved market share for OnePlus in the coming quarters. The OnePlus 13s has raised a lot of buzz in the market, esepecially amongst the tech enthusiasts. It is also something different from what's already available in the market from so many brands, and that's why it is a great move from the company. The launch of OnePlus 13s is just one day away from now. Let's take a look at what we know.









OnePlus 13s Launch Date

OnePlus India has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will launch in India on June 5, 2025. This launch event will be livestreamed for the users to see starting at 12 PM. This will be a major launch event for the company as it will define the coming few quarters of OnePlus's business in India. Let's take a look at the specifications that we already know.

OnePlus 13s is confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will have a 6.3-inch compact display with a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies. There will be a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear with some zooming capabilities. There's no Hasselblad integration in tthe cameras. The OnePlus 13s will feature a 6000mAh+ battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The device is going to come with a very modern and sleek design. It will have the Plus Key, a new customisable button on the side for activating and accessing different features. The phone has been tipped to be priced around Rs 55,000.