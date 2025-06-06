Vivo T4 Ultra with Dimensity 9300+ India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo T4 Ultra is soon going to launch in India. The launch date has now been confirmed. The Vivo T4 Ultra will be the fourth phone from Vivo in its T series devices. Three devices which have already launched are Vivo T4x, Vivo T4 5G, and Vivo T4 Lite. While not many details of the phone are available, some of the key specifications of the phone are confirmed. Vivo T4 Ultra will be quite powerful.









Read More - OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Which One Should You Get

It is now confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. This is a decent chipset for helping with multi-tasking. The phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX921 camera sensor with OIS support. There will be an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera too. For telephoto capabilities, there will be a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens present with macro capabilities. There will be up to 10x zoom capabilities for macro shots with EIS.

There's a 6.67-inch pOLED screen panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 5000nits of peak brightness. The device packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 90W charging. The device packs Dimensity 9300+. It will run on Android 15 based on FuntouchOS 15 out of the box.