Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Teased Officially

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra was recently teased by Samsung. This is expected to launch in the coming months. While the name has not been announced by Samsung yet, it is most likely this device only. Samsung launches its Z fold and Z Flip series every time around July. This teaser, of a foldable, is no doubt one of the Z Fold 7 series device, but most likely, it is the Z Fold 7 Ultra. This will be the first time an "ultra" moniker device will make it to the fold series from Samsung.









Read More - OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Which One Should You Get

Samsung has said that this will be a smaller device and have a more portable form factor. Samsung will likely price it higher than the regular devices. There will, of course, be AI integration, and more. Samsung has said that this Galaxy Ultra phone will turn into a more immersive entertainment hub for the customers. It will be pretty exciting to see what Samsung has in store for its customers.