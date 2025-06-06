Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Teased Officially

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung launches its Z fold and Z Flip series every time around July. This teaser, of a foldable, is no doubt one of the Z Fold 7 series device, but most likely, it is the Z Fold 7 Ultra.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra was recently teased by Samsung.
  • This is expected to launch in the coming months.
  • While the name has not been announced by Samsung yet, it is most likely this device only.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy z fold 7 ultra officially

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra was recently teased by Samsung. This is expected to launch in the coming months. While the name has not been announced by Samsung yet, it is most likely this device only. Samsung launches its Z fold and Z Flip series every time around July. This teaser, of a foldable, is no doubt one of the Z Fold 7 series device, but most likely, it is the Z Fold 7 Ultra. This will be the first time an "ultra" moniker device will make it to the fold series from Samsung.




Read More - OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: Which One Should You Get

Samsung has said that this will be a smaller device and have a more portable form factor. Samsung will likely price it higher than the regular devices. There will, of course, be AI integration, and more. Samsung has said that this Galaxy Ultra phone will turn into a more immersive entertainment hub for the customers. It will be pretty exciting to see what Samsung has in store for its customers.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj :

Tho there 4G is still better than Airtel

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

Shivraj :

But they don't offer plans like Vi

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

lbp :

good,i read other article about VI targeting premium users like airtel, if VI want to add only high paying users…

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi 5G performing just like Airtel 5G/4G in my opinion. Vi 5G 50Mhz of n78 should be able to give…

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

TheAndroidFreak :

Lot of subscribers in Mumbai are using Vi 5G. Nobody is using Vi 4G at the moment in Mumbai. Just…

Vodafone Idea Neck-to-Neck with Airtel in 5G Availability in Mumbai

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments