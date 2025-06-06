Nothing’s New Cool Product is Coming to India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Nothing Headphone 1 could cost $299 (roughtly Rs 25,700). This price is for a premium segment product in the audio category. One thing is for sure, we can expect a unique design language from the product.

Highlights

  • Nothing is all set to launch a new product in a new category.
  • Up until now, we have seen Nothing earbuds, but very soon, we will see a new headphone from the company named Headphone 1.

nothings new cool product is coming to

Nothing is all set to launch a new product in a new category. While it is not entirely a new category for the company, Nothing is launching an audio product of a different segment. Up until now, we have seen Nothing earbuds, but very soon, we will see a new headphone from the company named Headphone 1. The London-based new age tech brand is also soon going to launch the Nothing Phone 3. Both the products will be launched together. The company hasn't released any detail around the product. The only thing we know at this point is that there will be a new headphone, that's all.




According to reports online, the Nothing Headphone 1 could cost $299 (roughtly Rs 25,700). This price is for a premium segment product in the audio category. One thing is for sure, we can expect a unique design language from the product. After all, it is a Nothing product. In the coming days, Nothing is likely going to release more details around the product. So stay tuned for that. Also, you can follow us on our social media platforms to stay updated.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

