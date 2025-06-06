Tech Industry Urges DoT to Revise 6 GHz Wi-Fi Power Norms, Align with Global Standards



The technology industry has called on the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to revise proposed power levels for wireless devices operating in the delicensed 6 GHz spectrum band, warning that current limits may hinder the performance of next-generation applications and restrict consumer access to affordable, high-speed Wi-Fi.

DoT’s Draft Rules for 6 GHz Band

The DoT has released draft rules for the use of low-power and very-low-power wireless systems in the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz), which has been delicensed and allocated for unlicensed use without auction. Once finalized, the rules will enable the deployment of the latest Wi-Fi routers, gaming consoles, and immersive technologies in India.

However, according to an ETTelecom report, industry experts have raised concerns over the DoT's proposed maximum power spectral density (PSD) of -5 dBm/MHz and a total transmit power limit of 14 dBm for very-low-power devices. They argue that these constraints could significantly reduce the range and throughput of such devices, impacting high-bandwidth applications including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR), which require low latency and high throughput.

Industry Pushes for Higher PSD

The industry is urging the DoT to raise the PSD limit to 1 dBm/MHz for very low-power devices, both indoors and outdoors, to support these emerging applications. While this revision would not benefit wide bandwidth channels (80/160/320 MHz), it is expected to substantially improve performance for devices operating on 20 MHz and 40 MHz channels.

Broadband India Forum Calls for Global Standards

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents major global technology firms such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, has also urged the government to align power norms with international best practices.

BIF President stated that revising the power limits is crucial to ensure the availability of affordable, globally compatible devices for Indian users in both indoor and outdoor settings.

“Also, it needs to be aligned with global best practices to enable use of affordably priced devices in India,” BIF President TV Ramachandran was quoted as saying in the report.

Ramachandran further reiterated the forum's long-standing demand for delicensing an additional 160 MHz in the 6 GHz band, bringing the total unlicensed spectrum to 660 MHz. "The complete benefits of license exemption of 6GHz spectrum band can only be realised when at least an additional 160 MHz is delicensed – bringing the total to at least 660 MHz," he reportedly said.

India’s Current Spectrum Allocation

Globally, more than 84 countries—including the US, UK, and South Korea—have already opened up the 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use. In contrast, India currently offers Wi-Fi services over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, which are inadequate for data-intensive applications such as online gaming, the Internet of Things, and immersive reality technologies.

Experts cited in the report say the 6 GHz band has the potential to deliver data speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, a significant leap over the 1.3 Gbps possible on the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. The finalisation of progressive rules for the 6 GHz spectrum is expected to play a critical role in enhancing digital infrastructure and supporting the country's growing demand for high-speed wireless connectivity.

