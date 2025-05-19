Centre Notifies Draft Rules to Delicense Lower 6 GHz Band for Wi-Fi Use

Reported by Kripa B 0

Draft rules aim to accelerate Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 adoption, amid ongoing telecom and tech industry debate.

Highlights

  • Government releases draft rules to delicense 5925–6425 MHz band.
  • Aimed at enabling Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 deployments in India.
  • No licensing needed for low-power or very low-power wireless systems.

Follow Us

Centre Notifies Draft Rules to Delicense Lower 6 GHz Band for Wi-Fi Use
The Central government has released draft rules to delicense the lower portion of the 6 GHz spectrum band, a move expected to significantly enhance the deployment of next-generation Wi-Fi technologies in India. The rules will enable the use of low-power and very low-power wireless equipment, particularly benefiting broadband providers and technology firms using Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.

COAI and BIF: What Did COAI and Broadband India Forum Say About Spectrum Refarming?




Draft Rules for 6 GHz Band Released

The draft notification, titled "Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2025," applies to the 5925–6425 MHz frequency range. It was issued under the powers conferred by the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as per a gazette notification dated May 16.

According to the proposed rules, no frequency authorisation will be required to establish or operate low-power indoor or very low-power outdoor wireless access systems in the specified band.

GSMA: GSMA Urges India’s DoT to Include 6GHz Band in Next Spectrum Auction

Gazette Notification

The notification said that no Authorization or Frequency Assignment shall be required to establish, maintain, work, possess or deal in any wireless equipment for the purpose of Lower Power Indoor and Very Low Power outdoor wireless access systems, including radio local area networks operating in the frequency band 5925- 6425 MHz on noninterference, non-protection and shared (nonexclusive) basis, and complying with the technical parameters.

International Context and Domestic Contention

Globally, several countries–including the United States and members of the European Union–have already delicensed the lower 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use. In India, however, the spectrum has been the subject of intense debate between telecom operators and technology firms.

COAI: COAI Backs GSMA’s Call for 6 GHz Spectrum Allocation in India

Tech Industry Advocates for Unlicensed Access

Telecom operators, represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), have pushed for the entire 6 GHz band to be auctioned to address mid-band spectrum shortages and support future 5G and 6G rollouts. The GSMA, a global mobile industry body, has also backed this position, recommending that the upper 6 GHz band (6425–7125 MHz) be included in the upcoming spectrum auctions.

IAFI: IAFI Urges Govt to Delicense Lower 6GHz Band for Wi-Fi 7

In contrast, technology companies and global device makers, represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), have strongly opposed auctioning the 6 GHz band (5925-7125MHz), arguing that unlicensed access is critical for expanding affordable broadband connectivity and that delays in delicensing are resulting in an annual economic loss of Rs 12.7 lakh crore to the exchequer.

The ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI) has also urged the Union Telecom Minister to delicense the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425MHz) to accelerate digital infrastructure development and improve nationwide access to high-speed internet.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

i hope BSNL 5G becomes a thing before this year ends

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

Phoenix96 :

Hope by this year Diwali BSNL just start with 5G. Its been some time now, even I'm losing faith on…

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

Phoenix96 :

The rate at which VI is coming up with yearly packs one could only suspect that they might be trying…

Vodafone Idea's Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Phoenix96 :

Very much possible case. Consumer should think twice before buying yearly VI packs

Vodafone Idea's Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Phoenix96 :

Back in the day, a 3.5 mm jack used to rock FM in smartphones. Even the radio stations were amazing…

The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments