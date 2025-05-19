Centre Notifies Draft Rules to Delicense Lower 6 GHz Band for Wi-Fi Use



The Central government has released draft rules to delicense the lower portion of the 6 GHz spectrum band, a move expected to significantly enhance the deployment of next-generation Wi-Fi technologies in India. The rules will enable the use of low-power and very low-power wireless equipment, particularly benefiting broadband providers and technology firms using Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.

COAI and BIF: What Did COAI and Broadband India Forum Say About Spectrum Refarming?









Draft Rules for 6 GHz Band Released

The draft notification, titled "Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2025," applies to the 5925–6425 MHz frequency range. It was issued under the powers conferred by the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as per a gazette notification dated May 16.

According to the proposed rules, no frequency authorisation will be required to establish or operate low-power indoor or very low-power outdoor wireless access systems in the specified band.

GSMA: GSMA Urges India’s DoT to Include 6GHz Band in Next Spectrum Auction

Gazette Notification

The notification said that no Authorization or Frequency Assignment shall be required to establish, maintain, work, possess or deal in any wireless equipment for the purpose of Lower Power Indoor and Very Low Power outdoor wireless access systems, including radio local area networks operating in the frequency band 5925- 6425 MHz on noninterference, non-protection and shared (nonexclusive) basis, and complying with the technical parameters.

International Context and Domestic Contention

Globally, several countries–including the United States and members of the European Union–have already delicensed the lower 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use. In India, however, the spectrum has been the subject of intense debate between telecom operators and technology firms.

COAI: COAI Backs GSMA’s Call for 6 GHz Spectrum Allocation in India

Tech Industry Advocates for Unlicensed Access

Telecom operators, represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), have pushed for the entire 6 GHz band to be auctioned to address mid-band spectrum shortages and support future 5G and 6G rollouts. The GSMA, a global mobile industry body, has also backed this position, recommending that the upper 6 GHz band (6425–7125 MHz) be included in the upcoming spectrum auctions.

IAFI: IAFI Urges Govt to Delicense Lower 6GHz Band for Wi-Fi 7

In contrast, technology companies and global device makers, represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), have strongly opposed auctioning the 6 GHz band (5925-7125MHz), arguing that unlicensed access is critical for expanding affordable broadband connectivity and that delays in delicensing are resulting in an annual economic loss of Rs 12.7 lakh crore to the exchequer.

The ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI) has also urged the Union Telecom Minister to delicense the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425MHz) to accelerate digital infrastructure development and improve nationwide access to high-speed internet.