Airtel Overhauls 10-Day Prepaid International Roaming Pack with More Data and Voice Benefits



Bharti Airtel has revamped its 10-day International Roaming (IR) pack for prepaid users by launching a new Rs 1,098 pack with enhanced data and voice benefits, usable globally. The updated Airtel prepaid IR pack now includes more high-speed data and international roaming minutes compared to the previous version, ensuring seamless connectivity across 189 countries. Check out the plan details and benefits below.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief









Airtel Rs 1,098 Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel's Rs 1,098 prepaid IR pack offers 3GB of high-speed data, after which data usage will be blocked. The pack also includes 200 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, and 20 outgoing SMS, with a validity of 10 days. International calls made while roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute.

Previously, the Rs 899 pack provided 1GB of high-speed data and 100 IR minutes with the same 10-day validity. With this revision, Airtel has increased the price, more than tripled the high-speed data to 3GB, and doubled the IR minutes—all while maintaining the same validity period.

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

The international roaming pack activates automatically upon arrival in the destination country. With a single plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about selecting specific packs for each destination or transit stop.

Another benefit of Airtel's IR offering is that users do not need to manually choose a network when landing abroad. The roaming pack works across all supported operators in participating countries.

Also Read: Airtel Business Accelerates IoT Growth, Expands Focus to 5G and RedCap Use Cases

Conclusion

Airtel has recently introduced new IR packs and revised existing ones with enhanced data benefits for both prepaid and postpaid users. For prepaid customers, Airtel launched a new 5-day IR pack and upgraded other packs by increasing data and voice minutes.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Latest in Airtel International Roaming Series:

Truly Unified Global Packs : Airtel Revamps International Roaming Pack Offering, Making It Truly Unified

New Prepaid IR Pack: Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Plan Usable Both in India and Overseas

New 5-Day Pack Launch: Airtel Launches New 5-Day International Roaming Pack at Rs 798 for Prepaid Users

Expands IR Coverage: Airtel Expands International Roaming Pack Coverage to 5 More Countries

Prepaid 1 Day IR Pack: Airtel Upgrades Rs 648 Prepaid International Roaming Pack with Double Data and Seamless Global Coverage

Prepaid 30-Day IR Pack: Airtel Enhances 30-Day Prepaid International Roaming Pack with More Data and Voice Benefits