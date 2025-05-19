

The government plans to boost telecom products exports, with a focus on achieving universal connectivity and creating one million new jobs by 2030. The policy, currently being finalised by the Ministry of Communications in consultation with stakeholders, outlines a roadmap to transform India's telecom and digital infrastructure over the next five years, The Economic Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Massive Investment in ICT and Infrastructure

Key objectives of the policy include doubling telecom product exports, ensuring cheap and universal connectivity through a combination of terrestrial and satellite networks, and expanding the reach of fixed-line broadband to 100 million households, up from the current 45 million.

Officials familiar with the policy said it also aims to raise the information and communications technology (ICT) sector's contribution to India's GDP from 7.8 percent to 11 percent by 2030. To support this, the government is targeting an annual investment inflow of Rs 1.5 lakh crore into the telecom infrastructure sector.

A significant focus is being placed on domestic manufacturing and self-reliance, with continued support for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. As of March 31, 2025, the telecom industry had recorded total sales of Rs 80,927 crore under the PLI initiative, with exports accounting for Rs 14,915 crore.

"The NTP 2025 will be notified soon with aims and targets to be achieved by 2030," one of the officials said, according to the report.

Focus on Emerging Technologies and Job Creation

New jobs in the sector will mostly be focused on roles in 5G and 6G, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, big data, and quantum communications, the person reportedly added.

"Going forward, an enabling framework would be worked out for integrating non-terrestrial networks, including satellite systems with terrestrial networks, to facilitate expansion of telecom services across the country," the official further said.

Expansion of Broadband and Wi-Fi Access

To achieve widespread connectivity, the policy targets full 4G coverage across the country and 90 percent 5G coverage by 2030. It also plans for the complete fibre connectivity of all gram panchayats under the BharatNet programme, along with high-speed broadband access to all government institutions at the village level by 2030. Additionally, one million Wi-Fi hotspots will be deployed nationwide.

"The aim is to increase the fixed line broadband network from 45 million to 100 million households in the country," a second official was quoted as saying.

Satellite Communication to Bridge the Digital Divide

A key component of the upcoming policy is the integration of non-terrestrial networks, including satellite communication systems, with existing terrestrial networks. The government is positioning satellite-based connectivity—particularly via non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) systems—as a solution to bridge the digital divide in rural and remote regions.

To this end, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already issued satellite communication permits to Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES, while Starlink has received a letter of intent. Other players like Amazon’s Project Kuiper are also expected to play a key role in the satellite broadband ecosystem.

The NTP 2025, which is expected to be notified shortly, will serve as a blueprint for India's digital ambitions through the end of the decade.

