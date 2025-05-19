Vodafone Idea’s Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has a data only pack which comes with yearly service validity. This plan would be suitable for people who want a 4G data boost on their plan. Vodafone Idea also has a plan for a year, that doesn't come with any data benefits, but only voice calling. So there is something for everyone in the prepaid services portfolio of Vi. The telco is also now rolling out 4G in more parts of India and 5G in priority circles. Let's take a look at the plan we are talking about here.









Vodafone Idea Rs 1189 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1189 prepaid plan from Vi is the compan'y data only pack. This is a prepaid data voucher that would work on top of a prepaid plan that has active service validity. The Rs 1189 plan offers customers a total of 50GB of data. This is the maximum amount of data that users get with this plan. The service validity of this data pack is 365 days. Now let's take a look at a similar plan, but one made for users who want voice calling benefit, and not data benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1849 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1849 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is the compan'y voice only pack. This plan was introduced earlier this year after a mandate from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Vi's Rs 1849 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, but no data benefits. The service validity of his plan is 365 days. Along with the voice calling benefit, the plan also comes with 3600 SMS.

These are the two plans from Vi that customers who just want either the voice calling benefit or the data benefit can recharge with.