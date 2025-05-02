Vodafone Idea Launches New Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 180 days.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new prepaid plan for the consumers.
  • This plan costs Rs 2399.
  • It is a long-term validity plan bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.

Follow Us

vodafone idea launches new rs 2399 prepaid

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan costs Rs 2399. It is a long-term validity plan bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. However, it is not cheap. It is pretty expensive, as the plan only offers 180 days of service validity. The daily cost comes at Rs 13.32, which is very steep given the data benefits this plan bundles. This plan is less for data, more for getting the OTT benefits. Let's take a look at the entire benefits of this plan.




Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Future is Still Not in the Green Despite Govt Equity

Vodafone Idea Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 180 days. The OTT benefits bundle are - Vi MTV (Mobile and TV), which includes ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Aaj Tak, Manoramax & many more.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Awards Cisco Deal to Improve 4G/5G

The additional benefits are Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. So while these extra data benefits are there, the plan still is expensive. Apart from that, in Mumbai, Patna and Chandigarh, users recharging with these plans can also get unlimited 5G data. The unlimited 5G data benefit is offered to users who are recharing with Rs 299 plan or more. However, since Vi has only started rolling out 5G, the access to 5G networks is very limited at scale. It is only present in select cities and will come in more cities by the end of this year.

Vi is actively investing in improving 4G networks across the country. The company has outlined a capex of Rs 55,000 crore for upgrading and scaling 4G network presence to improve coverage and experience for the users. Vi has already raised about Rs 25,000 crore, and is looking to raise the rest via bank debt.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

As soon as plan expired got new plan cheaper than Jio.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Sujata :

So, this card only allows discount on airtel recharges?

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

T A :

Off topic: Another blood-sucking move by Airtel. They’ve now reduced the grace period for incoming calls, SMS, and OTPs from…

Indus Towers Sees Marginal Q4 Profit Decline Amid Airtel Tower…

TheAndroidFreak :

I am hoping for 5G by Vi hit in Mumbai+Kerala+Gujarat+Maharashtra+Haryana and some parts of non priority circles like Punjab and…

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Faraz :

I wanted to save 25 percent on my new Airtel axis credit card.

Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans -…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments