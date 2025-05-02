Vodafone Idea Launches New Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan costs Rs 2399. It is a long-term validity plan bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. However, it is not cheap. It is pretty expensive, as the plan only offers 180 days of service validity. The daily cost comes at Rs 13.32, which is very steep given the data benefits this plan bundles. This plan is less for data, more for getting the OTT benefits. Let's take a look at the entire benefits of this plan.









Vodafone Idea Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 2399 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is 180 days. The OTT benefits bundle are - Vi MTV (Mobile and TV), which includes ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Aaj Tak, Manoramax & many more.

The additional benefits are Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. So while these extra data benefits are there, the plan still is expensive. Apart from that, in Mumbai, Patna and Chandigarh, users recharging with these plans can also get unlimited 5G data. The unlimited 5G data benefit is offered to users who are recharing with Rs 299 plan or more. However, since Vi has only started rolling out 5G, the access to 5G networks is very limited at scale. It is only present in select cities and will come in more cities by the end of this year.

Vi is actively investing in improving 4G networks across the country. The company has outlined a capex of Rs 55,000 crore for upgrading and scaling 4G network presence to improve coverage and experience for the users. Vi has already raised about Rs 25,000 crore, and is looking to raise the rest via bank debt.