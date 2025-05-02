Indus Towers to Issue Dividend as Vi Payments Comes

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The free cash flow for Indus reached Rs 3,872.6 crore after the payment from Vodafone Idea (Vi) came throough in the last quarter. Indus got a total of Rs 5,100 crore from Vodafone Idea in the previous fiscal as part of the backlogged dues.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country is expected to pay out dividends to investors after the FY25 results.
  • The tower company had been facing issues because of the non-payment of previous dues by Vodafone Idea (Vi).
  • However, in Q4 FY25, these payments were cleared by Vi and it has given a substantial boost to Indus's free cash flow (FCF).

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country is expected to pay out dividends to investors after the FY25 results. The tower company had been facing issues because of the non-payment of previous dues by Vodafone Idea (Vi). However, in Q4 FY25, these payments were cleared by Vi and it has given a substantial boost to Indus's free cash flow (FCF). Now Indus Towers wants to grow aggressively by participating in the customer rollouts across India. Whether it is adding new towers or adding tenancies on the existing towers, Indus is open to both and looking to grow fast.




In comparison, for the same quarter last year, Indus had a free cash flow of just Rs 332.8 crore. Now the company is in a position to issue dividends.

How much is the dividend is something we will know in the future. Prachur Shah, CEO of Indus Towers said, "Given that now we have the backlog issue behind us, the strategy includes aggressively pursuing market share through both organic and inorganic roots as demonstrated by our acquisition of towers."

There were also talks to purchase more towers from Bharti Hexacom, but that deal has been put on hold for now. Indus was looking to get around 3400 towers in this deal from the Bharti group company. The net profit for Indus Towers reached Rs 1,779 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. All eyes will be on the announcements from the company in the coming dates to see if there's a dividend for the investors or not.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

