Vodafone Idea Announces the Launch of Unlimited Data Plans – Nonstop Hero – in Tamil Nadu



Vodafone Idea (Vi) is back again with plan launches, as the operator has launched what it calls India's first truly unlimited data plan, branded as 'Nonstop Hero', in Tamil Nadu. These NonStop Hero plans were earlier available in a few circles, and now it looks like Vi is rolling out the plans circle-wise, based on their planned strategy for users. TelecomTalk previously reported about these plans; however, Vi has now officially announced the launch of these plans in an announcement on April 25.

Vi Rolls Out NonStop Hero Plan in Tamil Nadu

According to Vodafone Idea, the NonStop Hero offering is aimed at providing uninterrupted data access without daily limits, addressing the growing demand for seamless digital connectivity. The NonStop Hero plan promises high-speed data usage with no caps throughout the day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan is available in three denominations — Rs 380 for 28 days, Rs 680 for 56 days, and Rs 1020 for 84 days.

High-Speed Data Without Daily Caps

"Designed to address the issue of data quota exhaustion for prepaid customers, the Nonstop Hero Plan aims to offer a worry-free data experience throughout the entire validity period," Vodafone Idea added.

India's Data Consumption

India is witnessing a data revolution, Vodafone Idea said, citing a recent report by the Centre for Digital Economy and Policy Research, according to which the country has witnessed a 288-fold increase in data usage over the last decade. As per the TRAI annual report, backed by increased penetration of affordable smartphones, the number of internet subscribers in the country surged from 88.1 crore in March 2023 to 95.4 crore by March 2024, and average monthly data usage per user reached 20.27GB as of March 2024, Vi added.

Vi Faces Subscriber Loss

While the internet subscribers in the country surged, the wireless subscribers of Vi kept reducing, according to TRAI monthly subscription reports. Vi lost 20,720 wireless subscribers in February 2025, bringing the total to 205.9 million. Although the number is less during the month, Vi lost wireless subscribers in all the circles except six circles: Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Mumbai, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh East.

Vi NonStop Hero plans

According to the company, the NonStop Hero plans are currently available in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Vi has clarified that the plan is strictly for personal use and not intended for commercial purposes.

So, with five circles live with Vi NonStop Hero plans, there are many remaining circles where Vi still needs to launch these plans, and we can expect announcements to follow, circle by circle.

