Starlink in Talks with Indian Telecom Firms for Service Rollout, Eyes Multi-Partner Strategy: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Satellite internet provider targets rapid expansion through local alliances amid regulatory progress.

Highlights

  • Starlink is in talks with Nelco, BSNL, Hughes Communications, and Vodafone Idea.
  • Plans include setting up ground gateways in Mumbai, Pune, and Indore.
  • Starlink's satellite capacity is reportedly 80–90x greater than competitors.

Starlink has initiated talks with several Indian telecom, broadband, and satcom companies—including Tata Group-backed Nelco, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), and Hughes Communications—to establish local partnerships as it prepares to launch satellite-based internet services in the country, ETTelecom reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Local Partnerships Underway

The company is pursuing a multi-partner approach, seeking non-exclusive reselling arrangements to rapidly expand its footprint. Similar to its agreements with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, these partnerships would enable Starlink to offer services through various channels without exclusivity constraints. Vodafone Idea, the country's third-largest telco, is also reportedly in exploratory discussions with the US firm, TelecomTalk previously reported.

Ground Infrastructure in the Pipeline

Sources indicated that Starlink aims to capitalise on its substantial satellite capacity—claimed to be 80 to 90 times greater than competitors like Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio-SES—by distributing services through a wide network of collaborators. The company plans to establish three ground gateways in Mumbai, Pune, and Indore, along with a point of presence (PoP) in Mumbai, to support operations in the Indian market, according to the report.

Regulatory Approvals in Progress

While Starlink is yet to receive final regulatory approvals, it has made significant headway. It has agreed to key licensing conditions laid out by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), including setting up a local network control and monitoring center and ensuring data is not routed through countries sharing land borders with India. However, the company has yet to comply with requirements related to monitoring facilities along India’s international borders and service coverage in sensitive regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

High-Level Government Engagement

As TelecomTalk reported earlier this month, senior Starlink executives met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss investment, technology collaboration, and rural connectivity initiatives in regions such North-East. The company has submitted all required documentation to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) and is said to be close to obtaining operational clearances.

According to the report, Starlink currently operates around 4,400 satellites globally—including first-generation and more than 2,500 second-generation satellites—and has plans to deploy up to 30,000 Gen-2 satellites in the coming years.

India's Space Economy

India's space economy is projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, increasing its global share from 2 percent to 8 percent, according to IN-SPACe—making the country a strategic priority for global satcom players.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.



Expert Opinion

