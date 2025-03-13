Starlink Set for Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Airtel, Jio Tie-Ups: Report



SpaceX and Starlink, led by Elon Musk, are expected to receive expedited approvals from India's telecom department and IN-SPACe after partnering with Bharti Airtel and Jio Platforms Limited. This development could also facilitate regulatory clearances for Amazon's Kuiper in India, Moneycontrol reported, citing sources. SpaceX has reportedly provided the necessary details for Starlink and agreed to most key conditions to secure a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license and authorisation from IN-SPACe.

India Accelerates Starlink's Regulatory Approvals

The report, citing sources, stated that the company has agreed to establish a ground station and a network control and monitoring center in India, as well as comply with the requirement to shift or relocate user terminals. Both the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Department of Telecommunications are expected to move forward with Starlink's applications.

"The company could soon be issued a letter of intent (LoI) after DoT and IN-SPACe are satisfied with Starlink's applications," the report quoted an official as saying.

Government Committees Reviewing Starlink's Application

A separate IN-SPACe committee, comprising officials from the Home Ministry and the Department of Space, is reviewing Starlink's application and is expected to decide on its authorisation soon. Meanwhile, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio's joint venture with SES have already obtained GMPCS licenses and IN-SPACe approval.

According to the report, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to release recommendations on satellite spectrum pricing soon, clearing the path for commercial satellite broadband services from these providers.

"With this shift in telcos' approach, we should see easier approvals for Starlink and Kuiper in India," TV Ramachandran, president of the Broadband India Forum (BIF) was quoted as saying in the report.

BIF represents satellite operators such as OneWeb, Kuiper, and Hughes, as well as major tech companies like Google and Meta.

"This is a win-win for all stakeholders—government, industry, Satcom, and telecom. Traditional telecom infrastructure like fiber and towers simply can't reach many remote areas. Instead of competing, these sectors should collaborate. Satcom technology is complementary and will help bridge the digital divide," Ramachandran said, according to the report.

With over 40 percent of India's population still lacking data connectivity, the opportunity is vast. "By connected, we mean data connectivity, not just voice," Ramachandran reportedly emphasised.

Airtel and Jio Set to Integrate Starlink

Jio and Airtel plan to integrate Starlink into their existing service ecosystems, with Jio utilising it alongside JioAirFiber and JioFiber, while Airtel will deploy Starlink's enterprise solutions for business connectivity. Both companies will offer Starlink services through their retail and online channels, stock equipment in physical stores, and provide customer support for installation and activation.

The report quoted a source familiar with Airtel's plans as stating that the company would manage its partnership with Starlink without conflicting with its existing satcom collaboration with Eutelsat. "Depending on the use case and feasibility, Airtel will offer services from both satellite providers," the source reportedly added.