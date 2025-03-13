BSNL, MTNL Earned More than Rs 10,000 Crore via Asset Monetisation

One of the ways the government identified BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) can be helped is through asset monetistion. The telcos had both core and non-core assests at their disposal which weren't being utilised. Thus, as a part of the relief package in 2019, the government directed the telcos to sell assets they are not actively utilising to raise funds. This has helped the two telcos in earning more than Rs 10,000 crore since 2019. While the speed of asset monetisation has been rather slow, it has helped in raising some funds. Let's take a look at the breakdown of which telco earned how much and what's the total amount.









BSNL and MTNL Earned RS 12,984 Crore Through Asset Monetisation

BSNL earned Rs 2,387.82 crore from non-core assets and Rs 8,204.18 crore from core assets (up to January 2025). At the same time, MTNl earned Rs 2,134.61 crore from non-core assets and Rs 258.25 crore from the core assets in the same time frame. This means, BSNL earned a total of Rs 10,592 crore from the asset monetisation. MTNL, on the other hand, earned much less, a total of Rs 2,392.86 crore.

Combined, BSNL and MTNL earned Rs 19,984.86 crore from asset monetisation. This is a substantial amount of money. But the task for the state-run telecom companies doesn't end here. They have to further work to monetise more assets. The money that BSNL raises will allow it to roll out 4G and 5G in the near future.

The state-run telco has already rolled out more than 80,000 4G sites in the country, out of which, approximately 75,000 sites have been monetised. BSNL's goal is to roll out 4G network in 1 lakh sites by the end of June 2025.