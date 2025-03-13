OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Details Surface Online, What to Know

OnePlus is likely going to launch a new flagship tablet called the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro. It is likely going to be rebranded as the OnePlus Pad 3 for the global market. To recall, the OnePlus Pad Pro launched in China came to India with the moniker OnePlus Pad 2. The Pad 2 Pro is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It will launch in the Chinese market first, of course, and then make it to the global market in the second half of the year.









OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Specifications (Leaked Online)

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro details were shared by a popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) on social media platform Weibo. As per DCS, the new flagship tablet from OnePlus will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It will have a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD custom screen. This is a huge size for any tablet. It is almost the size of the MacBook Air 13-inch. The device will reportedly have an 8MP of front camera sensor and a 13MP back camera sensor. The tablet is also likely going to support either 67W or 80W fast-charging with a large 10000mAh battery.

The previously launched OnePlus Pad Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and comes with a 12-inch screen. OnePlus is yet to officially acknowledge anything around the upcoming tablet. But it will likely be launched as the competitors of the company have planned their own launches. We will soon get to see new tablet releases from Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will definitely stir up the competition in the market.