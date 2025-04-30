

Bharti Airtel has made a major revision to its entry-level International Roaming (IR) pack priced at Rs 648 for prepaid users. The IR pack, which has a validity of one day, now includes more data to ensure seamless travel across 189 countries. Just yesterday, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel launched a new 5-day validity IR pack for prepaid users to cater to short-term travel requirements. There's a lot happening in the IR segment from Airtel, and you can read more about these developments through the story links below.

Airtel Rs 648 Prepaid IR Pack

The Airtel Rs 648 prepaid IR pack now comes bundled with 1GB of high-speed data, 100 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls (both local and to India), free incoming SMS, 10 outgoing SMS, and a pack validity of one day. International calls made while on international roaming are charged at Rs 45 per minute. Previously, the pack offered only 500MB of data, so Airtel has now doubled the data allowance to 1GB.

Optional Rs 699 IR Data Top-Up

Airtel IR pack users can also top up their data with a Rs 699 data add-on IR pack, which offers 2GB of data and is valid for the same duration as the base IR pack.

IR Pack Activation

For prepaid customers, IR pack validity begins only when the customer connects to an international network in one of the supported countries and performs any chargeable activity, such as sending an outgoing SMS, making or receiving a call, or using data.

Roam Globally Without Manual Network Selection

With a single plan covering travel to 189 countries, customers no longer need to worry about which pack to recharge for a specific country or region. There is no need for multiple packs for different countries or transit airports.

Another benefit of Airtel's IR offering is that customers do not need to manually select a network when landing abroad, as the international roaming packs are applicable across all operators in the covered countries.