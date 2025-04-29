Airtel Launches New 5-Day International Roaming Pack at Rs 798 for Prepaid Users



Bharti Airtel has launched a new five-day validity International Roaming (IR) pack at Rs 798 for prepaid users, which can be used across 189 countries. Just recently, the company announced India's first unlimited IR plan that offers benefits which can be used in India as well as across 189 countries. Previously, TelecomTalk reported that Airtel has transformed its IR offerings, making them truly global. You can read more about these two developments from the story links below.

Airtel Rs 798 New Prepaid IR Pack

Let's now check what Airtel's newly launched Rs 798 prepaid IR pack offers to customers. The Airtel Rs 798 Prepaid IR Pack comes bundled with 2GB data, 150 minutes (outgoing and incoming - local and India), free incoming SMS, and 20 outgoing SMS, with a pack validity of 5 days. International calls are charged at Rs 45 per minute while on International Roaming.

Rates Post Pack Benefits

Post the pack benefits, calls will be charged at Rs 10 per minute, SMS at Rs 5 per SMS, while data gets blocked after quota usage. Customers can purchase a data pack to top up with additional data, which is valid till the end of the roaming pack validity.

For prepaid customers, IR pack validity starts only when the customer latches on to the international network of any country covered by the pack and makes any chargeable usage like outgoing SMS, incoming or outgoing call, or data consumption.

No Manual Selection Requirements

With one plan for travel to 189 countries, customers need not worry or check which pack to recharge for which country or zone. Also, there is no need for multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports. Another aspect of the Airtel IR feature is that customers need not bother with manually selecting a network when they land abroad, as International Roaming packs are applicable across all operators in the covered countries.

Manage Services via Airtel Thanks App

Also, customers will be able to manage international roaming via the Airtel Thanks app with updates on usage, billing amount, and addition of data or minutes as needed.

Plan For Short International Trips

Earlier, there was no five-day validity offering from Airtel. Now, with the launch of this new Prepaid IR Pack, Airtel customers travelling for a short duration like five days can enjoy International Roaming services at Rs 798 across all the 189 countries.