Bharti Airtel Witnesses Surge in International Roaming Pack Subscriptions

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, launched the World Pass - a single passport for travel across 184 countries in December 2022. Airtel says it has witnessed a surge in International Roaming (IR) Pack subscriptions for customers travelling abroad from various locations compared to last year.

Surge in IR Pack Subscriptions for Travelers

The Airtel World Pass has transformed the international travel experience by providing seamless connectivity across 184 countries. This eliminates the hassle of purchasing multiple packs or changing SIM cards when traversing airports or visiting different countries. Airtel says customers have enthusiastically embraced Airtel World Pass, leading to a remarkable increase in IR pack subscriptions for both prepaid and postpaid segments.

Convenient Roaming Solutions at Airports

To meet the growing demand and provide immediate assistance, Airtel has established international roaming kiosks at the departure terminals of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad International Airports, offering last-minute connectivity solutions for travellers.

Popular Destinations and Trends

In Delhi, the capital city, the 10-day validity packs have emerged as the most popular choice among outbound travellers, with a 108 percent surge in IR pack subscriptions. While the United States and the United Kingdom remain the top destinations, European countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have become the preferred international holiday spots for Airtel users.

Mumbai has experienced a 100 percent increase in subscriptions to popular destinations like the US, UK, and European countries, including France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen a remarkable 102 percent surge in pack subscriptions, while Karnataka has witnessed a significant 146 percent increase, primarily to the Middle East and European countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also observed substantial growth with 95 percent and 97 percent surges, respectively, to destinations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the US, and the UK.

Bharti Airtel emphasized the company's commitment to improving customer experiences through international roaming plans. The revamped International Roaming Plan offers affordability, flexible duration options, unlimited emergency connectivity, and easy plan management through the Airtel Thanks App.

Airtel World Pass Features

The Airtel IR Plan offers several key features, including affordability, flexible duration options ranging from 1 day to 90 days, long term duration plans including 365 days, unlimited emergency connectivity even after data limits are exhausted, control through the Airtel Thanks App, and the ability to retain the same number throughout the journey.

Airtel says these features ensure that customers can stay connected with their loved ones, receive important updates, and enjoy a hassle-free International travel experience without the need for new SIM cards.

Conclusion

With the launch of the Airtel World Pass, the enhanced International Roaming Plan, Airtel aims to provide seamless and connected travel experiences for its customers. Airtel says it recognizes the importance of reliable connectivity and convenience for travellers, allowing them to stay connected anytime, anywhere.

As travel resumes in the post-pandemic era, Airtel is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of International travellers and ensure their journeys are truly connected and memorable.