Airtel World Pass: International Roaming Packs Explained

As International Travel is beginning to witness a surge and the Holiday season is around, Bharti Airtel has taken this chance to revamp its International Roaming Packs (IR Packs) and launch a new product called 'World Pass' - one pack to travel across 184 countries. Read to know more about World Pass and how you can benefit from these packs per your travel needs.

Airtel World Pass

With Airtel World Pass, you don't need multiple International Packs or look for a different pack for different countries. Irrespective of your travel country, a customer can pick one pack/plan based on travel duration and usage and get going.

With this, being connected with your loved ones and keeping updated with emails, news, and Instant messaging becomes easier. The World Pass revolutionises the experience for all international travel because it works seamlessly across 184 countries. So even if you are en route at an Airport or travelling to two or more countries in different sets or zones, one pack now covers all your roaming needs across 184 countries.

Airtel has revised the countries covered in its international roaming postpaid packs to facilitate seamless shuffling between multiple countries worldwide. Now all countries will be covered in the same pack, but the benefits might differ based on the country of latching.

Airtel World Pass Plans

Airtel has World Pass Packs for both prepaid and postpaid users. Users can also take advantage of Data Add-on and Voice Add-on top-ups while on International Roaming.

Suppose a prepaid customer is in International Roaming with an active IR pack and buys an additional pack. In that case, the user will be able to enjoy the accretive benefits of both packs. Data, Voice, SMS and Validity benefits are accretive in nature. Hence, customers can enjoy the benefits of both packs.

Airtel World Pass Prepaid Packs

Sl. No Pack Price Validity Data Voice SMS Country Set 1 649 1 Day 500 MB 100 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India 10 Free SMS Set 1 250 MB 50 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India 10 Free SMS Set 2 2 899 10 Days 1 GB 100 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 10 Free SMS Set 1 500 MB 50 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 10 Free SMS Set 2 3 2998 30 Days 5 GB 200 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 20 Free SMS Set 1 2.5 GB 100 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 20 Free SMS Set 2 4 2997 365 Days 2 GB 100 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India 20 Free SMS Set 1 1 GB 50 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 10 Free SMS Set 2 5 755 5 Days 1 GB Data Top-up Set 1 500 MB Data Top-up Set 2 6 756 5 Days 100 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India Voice Top-up Set 1 50 mins free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India Voice Top-up Set 2

Airtel World Pass Postpaid Packs

Sl. No Rental Price Validity Data Voice SMS Country Set 1 649 1 Day 500 MB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 100 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 10 Free SMS Set 1 250 MB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 50 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 5 Free SMS Set 2 2 2999 10 Days 5 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 100 min/day free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 20 Free SMS Set 1 2.5 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 100 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 10 Free SMS Set 2 3 3999 30 Days 12 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 100 min/day free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 20 Free SMS Set 1 6 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 200 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 10 Free SMS Set 2 4 5999 90 Days 2 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 900 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 100 Free SMS Set 1 1 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 450 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 100 Free SMS Set 2 5 14999 365 Days 15 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 3000 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 100 Free SMS Set 1 7.5 GB, Post usage Unlimited at Reduced Speeds of 80 Kbps. 1500 min free local outgoing calls, incoming calls and calls to India. 100 Free SMS Set 2 6 755 5 Days 1 GB Postpaid Data Top-up Set 1 500 MB Postpaid Data Top-up Set 2 7 2499 10 Days 5 GB Postpaid Data Top-up Set 1 2.5 GB Postpaid Data Top-up Set 2 8 14999 30 Days 30 GB Postpaid Data Top-up Set 1 15 GB Postpaid Data Top-up Set 2

Data Top-Ups

During IR pack usage, if a postpaid customer exhausts the high-speed data quota given by the pack, then the speed will be throttled at 80 kbps. If a customer wishes to use high-speed data for the rest of the validity, a data top-up can be purchased. Likewise, voice top-up can be purchased for voice benefits.

International Roaming (IR) Service:

1. Users must activate IR Service if they wish to use mobile services while travelling abroad.

2. The IR service is automatically activated if the user opts for any World Pack IR pack.

3. A user can activate IR Service by using Airtel Thanks App, calling Customer Care, or a dedicated number 99100-99100 available on call and WhatsApp for all international travelling customers.

How Airtel World Pass Works in Simple Steps

Prepaid or Postpaid users need to select a World Pass based on the requirement, and that's it. The benefits apply to 184 countries divided into two sets (Set 1 and Set 2). IR packs are valid across countries (Set 1 and 2); however, the benefits will differ between the two sets.

Airtel World Pass Advantage

Countries:

Set 1 consists of 119 Countries, and Set 2 Countries of 65 Countries. So, an Airtel World Pass will give you access to 184 countries. So, as tabulated above, a single World Pack provides benefits for Set 1 and Set 2 Countries.

Validity:

Customers have a plan for their short journey and a plan for a stay as long as 365 days on both prepaid and postpaid.

Standard Charges Without IR Packs:

Standard Charges for International Roaming Country Set Data Rs/MB Incoming/Outgoing (India+Local) calls Rs /min International Calls

Rs /min Outgoing SMS Rs /SMS Incoming SMS Rs /SMS Set 1 countries 1.5 10 45 5 0 Set 2 countries 3 50 70 10 0

If a customer has not taken an international roaming pack, but IR services are active – the customer can use high-speed data for rates as low as Rs 1.5/MB for set 1 countries and Rs. 3/MB for set 2 countries.

Airtel Roam Without Fear

Suppose a customer does not activate any IR packs but travels to a country covered by World Pass with the International Roaming service activated and generates Pay As you Go usage. In that case, Airtel protects the consumer from excessive charges. The initial usage charges shall happen as per standard charges, but once the charges exceed the One-Day pack value of that country, then Airtel automatically applies the One Day pack with all its benefits to the customer to protect the user from any further charges of the day. The Postpaid Roam-without-fear pack will have a validity of 24 Hours, and Prepaid Roam without-Fear Pack will expire at 11:59 PM IST the same day.

Tracking International Roaming Usage

Data, Voice and SMS Usage can be tracked on Airtel Thanks App. Data usage will be available in real-time, but voice and SMS usage updates can delay up to 4 hours as the roaming partner needs to furnish the data. So, customers are advised to consider this delay while viewing their voice and SMS usages on Airtel Thanks App. Postpaid Customers will get alerts through SMS at 50%, 80%, and 100% consumption of their pack data quota.

Conclusion

With World Pass, Airtel has eased the experience for a true Global traveller staying connected with just one pack that can be used across 184 countries. Without the need to worry about the country or standard usage charges, customers can stay connected while on International travel.