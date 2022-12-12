OnePlus Monitors Launched in India: Features, Price, and Important Details

A few days back, OnePlus announced that it would be launching Monitors in India. This is a new product category that OnePlus is stepping in, and it would interesting to see how that works out for the company. There are two new monitors from OnePlus that were announced recently - The OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the OnePlus Monitor E 24. The Monitor X 27 and Monitor E 24 will be available in 68.5 cms and 60.5 cms screen sizes, respectively. Let's take a look at the features, specifications and important details of the all-new OnePlus monitors.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 comes with support for 165Hz refresh rate and an incredibly fast 1ms response time. It also comes with AMD Freesync Premium, with which users will get professional-level gaming with smooth visuals. It has a 2K QHD IPS panel with a bright display HDR 400 colour offering superior views from all angles. It also has support for vivid 10-bit colour and a wide DCI-P3 95% colour gamut that adds life-like colours and details. The Monitor X 27 comes with TÜV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

To deliver a premium experience, the Monitor X 27 packs premium hardware sporting a sturdy metal stand with a delicate metal finish. The stand can rotate and change angles along with the height to give a more comfortable experience to the users. It has a three-sided bezel-less design, offering a seamless, uninterrupted screen view. It also offers a built-in cable management feature to ensure users’ desks stay clean and organised. The Monitor X 27 is equipped with a Type-C port which can also charge users' laptops with up to 65W fast-charging and transmit their display feed at the same time. Smartphones and tablets can also be displayed on this new monitor from OnePlus if it can support DisplayPort Alt Mode.

To enhance the viewing experience for the user, the Monitor X 27 comes with five different viewing modes - Movie Mode, Standard Mode, Web Mode, Picture Mode, and Game Mode. The monitor also comes with dual PbP and PiP split-screen modes, which will help in multitasking effectively.

OnePlus Monitor E 24 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 comes with an FHD display panel and support for 75Hz refresh rate. It also has Adaptive Synch tech and TÜV Rheinland certification. The Monitor E 24 is a sleek and minimal-looking monitor which is just 8mm thick. It also comes with a sturdy metal stand. The product comes with a premium three-side bezel-less design. OnePlus said that the Monitor E 24 also comes with a built-in cable management feature. It is also equipped with a Type-C port. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the new OnePlus Monitors.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 and Monitor E 24 Price in India

OnePlus Monitor X 27 is priced at Rs 27,999 and will go on open sale from December 15, 2022. The pricing and the first sale details of the Monitor E 24 have not been announced yet. ICICI Bank Credit Card/Debit EMI and net banking transactions on the purchase of Monitor X 27 on OnePlus.in would avail the customer of a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount. There's also no cost EMI of up to six months available on the product.