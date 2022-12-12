Jio, OnePlus Collaborate: Every OnePlus 5G Device will Support 5G SA

OnePlus, a leading smartphone brand in India, has just announced its collaboration with Reliance Jio to bring the True 5G tech ecosystem in India. In simple words, every OnePlus smartphone with 5G chips inside would be able to support Jio's 5G in India. It is worth noting that OnePlus has been releasing OTA (over-the-air) software updates for its 5G devices which is providing the smartphones with support for Jio's 5G. So every OnePlus user in India who is a Jio customer can now relax and just ensure that his/her device is updated to the latest version so that they can use Jio's 5G.

OnePlus Devices Which Will Support Jio 5G

Now, all the devices, including the OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and OnePlus 8 series, will be able to support Jio's 5G. The OnePlus 9 series, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9RT, will also soon get access to Jio's True 5G shortly.

OnePlus said that Jio and OnePlus teams have been working together actively at the backend to make 5G tech more accessible to Indian consumers.

OnePlus and Jio 5G Users to Get Special Offer Durin OnePlus Anniversary

From December 13 to December 18, 2022, OnePlus and Jio 5G users can enjoy exclusive benefits of up to Rs 10,800 during the OnePlus anniversary sale. OnePlus said that the first 1000 beneficiaries would also get a complimentary Red Cable Care plan worth Rs 1,499 and JioSaavn Pro worth Rs 399.

Navnit Nakra, OnePlus India CEO and Head of India region, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Jio team to bring in 5G technology to our community in India. With 5G becoming prevalent, OnePlus continues to demonstrate leadership in 5G R&D and has been the fastest in the industry to bring 5G devices to consumers across the globe. OnePlus launched the first line-up of 5G smartphones in 2020 in India, with the OnePlus 8 series in April 2020. Since then, all our smartphones are 5G-ready.”

Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "We are delighted to have OnePlus as a strategic partner to Jio, that has worked with us, to enable a sturdy 5G device ecosystem in India. The real power of a 5G smartphone can only be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio, that is built as a Standalone 5G network, the most advanced network of its kind."