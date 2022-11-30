OnePlus Forays into New Product Segment, to Launch Monitor on December 12

OnePlus, a global consumer electronics brand has announced that it will be foraying into a new product category with the launch of its new Monitor on December 12, 2022. OnePlus will monitors X 27 and E 24 will be available in India in 27-inch and 24-inch sizes. OnePlus wants to deliver something premium to the customers with the launch of these new monitors. It can be the ideal option for users who want to go for gaming, complete work projects, or study online.

Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, shared, “Since our inception, we have grown to become one of the most loved technology brands in India owing to the burdenless user experience and fast and smooth performance of our products. Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. We are positive that it will deliver the signature OnePlus experience to our community.

The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them.”

OnePlus already sells IoT products such as TWS (truly wireless earphones), smartwatches, and other devices such as Smart TVs and phones. You can click on the 'Notify Me' on the product page of the OnePlus Monitor on OnePlus's official website.