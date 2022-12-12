Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G with 200MP Camera to Launch in India on Jan 5, 2023

Xiaomi-owned consumer electronics brand Redmi is soon going to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in India. The company has confirmed via a tweet that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G series will debut in India on January 5, 2023. Alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, it is also expected that more devices in the same series will launch. It is worth noting that Redmi Note 12 series has already launched for the China market. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to pack a 200MP camera sensor at the rear.

Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro are the other two devices besides the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in the series that is expected to launch. Since the devices have already launched in the China market, their specifications are largely known to tech and smartphone enthusiasts. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and features a triple-camera system with a 200MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.