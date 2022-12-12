Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G with 200MP Camera to Launch in India on Jan 5, 2023

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro are the other two devices besides the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in the series that is expected to launch. Since the devices have already launched in the China market, their specifications are largely known to tech and smartphone enthusiasts. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Highlights

  • Xiaomi-owned consumer electronics brand Redmi is soon going to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in India.
  • The company has confirmed via a tweet that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G series will debut in India on January 5, 2023.
  • Alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, it is also expected that more devices in the same series will launch.

Follow Us

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi-owned consumer electronics brand Redmi is soon going to launch the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in India. The company has confirmed via a tweet that the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G series will debut in India on January 5, 2023. Alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, it is also expected that more devices in the same series will launch. It is worth noting that Redmi Note 12 series has already launched for the China market. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to pack a 200MP camera sensor at the rear.

Redmi Note 12 and Redmi Note 12 Pro are the other two devices besides the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in the series that is expected to launch. Since the devices have already launched in the China market, their specifications are largely known to tech and smartphone enthusiasts. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and features a triple-camera system with a 200MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments