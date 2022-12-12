OnePlus 10 Pro Available with a Bank Offer till December 14, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the flagship device from OnePlus for 2022, is now available with a price cut as well as a bank offer to sweeten the deal further. The price cut is not new and has been there for quite some time. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display. The device can support Always-on-Display (AoD) function and is currently getting the Android 13 update. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Let's take a look at the price of the device and what is the bank offer on it.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price and Bank Offer

OnePlus 10 Pro is available in India in two memory variants. These are - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. To recall, when both these variants were launched, they were available for Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999. But now, these variants have received an official price cut of Rs 5,000. So the base variant is available for Rs 61,999, and the higher-end memory variant is available for Rs 66,999. This is the pricing on both the website of OnePlus as well as the Amazon India platform.

However, in case you are making your purchase through the platform of Amazon India, then you will be able to get a special bank offer till December 14, 2022. This bank offer that we are talking about here was introduced on December 9 and will stay in place till December 14, 2022. The offer is that in case the user is making the purchase through the Federal Bank Credit Cards, then he/she can get an instant discount of 10% up to Rs 1250. The offer will be removed at 11:59 PM on December 14, 2022. This means that you only have two days before the offer expires.

With the bank offer, the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro would drop to Rs 60,749 and Rs 65,479 for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants.