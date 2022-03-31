OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launched in India, Check Price and Availability

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has just launched in India. OnePlus had already launched the device in China, and after two months, it is finally arriving in the Indian market. OnePlus has stayed with OxygenOS in India and will be offering this smartphone in two memory variants. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the successor of the OnePlus 9 Pro and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1. It is a very powerful chip and also gives the potential scare of over-heating. But OnePlus says that it has equipped the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with the new three-dimensional passive cooling system to avoid any over-heating scenarios. Let’s take a detailed look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Specifications in India – Check 5G Bands, Display, Battery and More

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300nits of maximum brightness support. Further, there is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection, along with HDR10+ certification and up to 480Hz of touch-sampling rate support. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

In the camera department, the device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle sensor (150-degree FoV), an 8MP telephoto sensor (3.3x) with OIS, and a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor. OnePlus has said that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will come with a significant upgrade in camera performance over the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G comes with a 32MP selfie-sensor at the front. Of course, the camera has been tweaked and fine-tuned by Hasselblad to enhance the imaging capabilities.

The smartphone comes with in-display fingerprint support, has an alert slider, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, and more. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging, and the company will bundle the charging brick inside the box. It also supports 50W wireless charging, but for that, you will have to purchase the charger separately.

The OnePlus Pro comes with a USB Type-C port for fast-charging, Wi-Fi 6NE support, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2. Now let’s check the price of the device.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has launched in two variants in India. The first variant comes with 8GB+128GB for Rs 66,999 and the second variant comes with 12GB+256GB for Rs 71,999. It will be available in two colours — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black, which you might have already seen on the variants that have launched for China.

The smartphone will go on its first sale on April 5, 2022, via the official website of OnePlus India and Amazon. Stay tuned for our review of the device.