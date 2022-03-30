OnePlus 9 Pro Gets a Price Cut Head of the OnePlus 10 Pro Launch

The OnePlus 9 Pro has received a price cut ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India. The OnePlus 10 Pro is slated to launch on March 31, 2022. Its expected price is Rs 66,999 for the base variant and Rs 71,999 for the superior variant. However, if you don’t want to spend that much and still get a powerful smartphone in your hands, you can go for the OnePlus 9 Pro. The price of the OnePlus 9 Pro has been reduced by Rs 5,000 for each of the variants available in India. Let’s check out the new price of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India

OnePlus 9 Pro comes in two memory variants. The base variant comes with 8GB+128GB, and the superior variant comes with 12GB+256GB. The base variant was launched for Rs 64,999, and the superior variant was launched for Rs 69,999. However, after a Rs 5,000 price cut, the new price of the smartphone is Rs 59,999 for the base variant and Rs 54,999 for the superior variant.

Until March 31, which is tomorrow, users can get a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the smartphone if they are using a Citi Bank card. With a Citi Bank card, customers can also get the device with up to 9 months of EMIs. In addition to this, users also get a six months free membership to Spotify Premium.

OnePlus is also allowing users to bundle the 50W wireless charger for an additional Rs 1,999 on their purchase. The smartphone is available in three colours on the company’s official website for India — Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

If you can spend a little more and want to wait for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, you can do that as the device is going to launch tomorrow in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro might be available starting April 5, 2022, in India for purchase.